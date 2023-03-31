Just 0.080 splits Arbolino, Salač and Acosta on Friday

It’s tight at the top after Day 1 for Moto2™, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) quickest off the mark but the Italian enjoying close company from both Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™), 0.066 in arrears, and Portuguese GP winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at a deficit of just 0.080.

It stayed close from there on out, too. Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Moto2™) was 0.121 off the top, and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) just 0.005 off the Brit. Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40), Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) are tightly packed just behind them, with Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) completing the top ten.

The top 14 head through to Q2 directly, check out the combined timesheets and then come back for P3 before qualifying on Saturday from 13:45 (GMT-3).

Moto2 Top 3 – Combined Practice – Argentina GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – +1:43.172

2. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.066

3. ToPedro ACOSTA – SPA – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – +0.080

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com