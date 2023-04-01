Sasaki doubles down with second pole of the season

The Japanese rider has six tenths in hand, with Öncü and Moreira completing the front row.

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) has made it two pole positions from two in 2023, with the Japanese rider pulling a whopping six tenths clear on Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo. Second place goes to Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the Turk coming through Q1, with first-time podium finisher first time out this season, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), completing the front row. That’s a lot less work to do on Sunday for the Brazilian rider after he qualified P16 in Portugal.

Another Q1 graduate, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), heads up Row 2, ahead of the experienced Leopard duo of Jaume Masia and Tatsuki Suzuki. David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Moto3™) is the top rookie in P7, just ahead of Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team), who slots into eighth. Replacement rider and veteran Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power) takes P9, with Portuguese GP winner Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) completing the top ten.

Who will take the glory in Argentina? Tune in for the second Moto3™ showdown of the season on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT -3) to find out!

Moto3 Top 3 – Combined Qualifying – Argentina GP

1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna – 1:48.539

2. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.603

3. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) +0.675

