Kawasaki UK unveil three special colourways for the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR

Voted for by fans, the three stunning machines were revealed live on the Kawasaki stand at Motorcycle Live today and are available to order from dealers now.

With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of the Ninja brand, Kawasaki UK worked with Kar Lee Design to create a range of liveries for the ZX-10RR inspired by retro colourways from the last four decades. Kawasaki’s social media followers voted for their favourite, with UK specialist SprayBay then turning the three most popular ones into reality before their appearance on the Kawasaki UK Motorcycle Live stand.

There are just 40 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RRs available, each with anniversary plates set into the top yokes bearing the special moniker of 1 of only 40 and the anniversary logo. Customers will be able to choose their favourite from the three designs.

In addition to the unique colourways, each bike will be a Performance Edition, featuring an Akrapovic muffler, pillion seat cover, smoked windshield and tank pad. Customers will also receive a paddock stand, a special bike cover, and a Ninja 40th anniversary keyring.

The anniversary ZX-10RR will cost £26,599 and is available to order from dealers now.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK

“The retro theme has become very popular over the past couple of years, and we thought it would be great to further celebrate 40 years of Ninja with these special liveries commemorating the designs of historic Ninjas from the 90s. We are sure they are going to be very popular, so it’s key that you speak to your local Kawasaki dealer as soon as possible!”