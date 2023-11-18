Holgado hits back to take pole, Sasaki fourth & Masia tenth in Qatar

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) got the job done in qualifying at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as the Spaniard took his KTM machine to the top of timesheets to secure himself a clear run into Turn 1 on Sunday.

Holgado’s 2:04.732 saw him steal the show from Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) by just 0.003s as the young Brazilian was forced to settle for 2nd place. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will join them on the front row after his flyer took him to P3, the Turk has looked in fine form all weekend as he aims to keep his title hopes alive on Sunday.

The title battle is wide open in Moto3™ as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) prepare for battle under the floodlights. It was Sasaki who won the qualifying fight as he took fourth place with Masia down in 10th. Whilst the Spaniard does have the opportunity to take the title on Sunday, he’ll have to fight his way through from the fourth row of the grid if he is to seal the deal.

Sasaki will be on row two alongside his teammate Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who rounded out the top five ahead of Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team). Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) will line up just behind as he’s set to head Row 3 after finishing 0.003s ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) to take 7th. The pair will be joined by Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) on the third row as the Spaniard finished Q2 in P9.

The fourth row will feature a frustrated Masia with work to do, and he has Fillipo Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Vicente Perez (BOE Motorsports) for company in 11th and 12th respectively.

Will Masia claim the title, or are we heading to a final showdown in Valencia? Don’t miss any of the action when it commences at 17:00 local time (GMT +3)!

