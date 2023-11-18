Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsRoberts grabs last gasp record pole from Vietti

Roberts grabs last gasp record pole from Vietti

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Roberts grabs last gasp record pole from Vietti

Roberts Grabs Last Gasp Record Pole From ViettiItaltrans Racing’s Joe Roberts will start on pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar after setting a new all-time lap record at Lusail – a 1:57.305 – to beat Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) by just 0.007s.

The Italian fought his way up from Q1 to bag himself a spot in the middle of the front row, as Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) gets set to line up alongside them on the front row after the Spaniard finished just 0.021s behind Vietti to take 3rd place in Q2.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) has been the rider of the moment since the green flag dropped on Friday but the Spaniard had to settle for P4, with the #54 joined on the second row by British riders Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – the duo powering their Triumph machines to 5th and 6th respectively.

The third row of the grid is headed by the 2023 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The #37 has compatriots Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) for company as the trio claimed 7th, 8th, and 9th, with Alonso Lopez (BetaTools SpeedUp) settling for P10 after his flying lap came to an abrupt end with the red flag coming out in the final 30 seconds.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 18:15 local time (GMT +3).

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.comRoberts Grabs Last Gasp Record Pole From Vietti

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Holgado hits back to take pole, Sasaki fourth & Masia tenth in Qatar

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Holgado Hits Back To Take Pole, Sasaki Fourth & Masia Tenth In Qatar

Holgado hits back to take pole, Sasaki fourth & Masia tenth...

Frank Duggan - 0