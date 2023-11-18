Roberts grabs last gasp record pole from Vietti

Italtrans Racing’s Joe Roberts will start on pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar after setting a new all-time lap record at Lusail – a 1:57.305 – to beat Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) by just 0.007s.

The Italian fought his way up from Q1 to bag himself a spot in the middle of the front row, as Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) gets set to line up alongside them on the front row after the Spaniard finished just 0.021s behind Vietti to take 3rd place in Q2.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) has been the rider of the moment since the green flag dropped on Friday but the Spaniard had to settle for P4, with the #54 joined on the second row by British riders Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – the duo powering their Triumph machines to 5th and 6th respectively.

The third row of the grid is headed by the 2023 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The #37 has compatriots Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) for company as the trio claimed 7th, 8th, and 9th, with Alonso Lopez (BetaTools SpeedUp) settling for P10 after his flying lap came to an abrupt end with the red flag coming out in the final 30 seconds.

