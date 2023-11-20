Metzeler Is The Tyre Of Choice For The New Bmw R 1300 Gs

The original equipment Tourance Next 2 tyres are designed mainly for road use while the optional fitment Karoo 4 tyres are aimed at off-road enthusiasts.

Metzeler delivers the original tyres for the new BMW R 1300 GS, recently unveiled to the public.

In the sizes 120/70 R19 front and 170/60 R17 rear, Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tyres were selected as original equipment for all versions of the R 1300 GS, besides the basic model also for the variants Trophy, Triple Black and Option 719 Tramuntana, while Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres are offered as an optional fitment upon request.

The new BMW R 1300 GS, equipped with Metzeler Tourance Next 2 and Karoo 4 tyres, has already been successfully tested both on and off road by journalists invited to the international press launch, which took place in October in Malaga (where Metzeler was a technical partner). Over the test, held in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, the presentation is underway to BMW Motorrad dealers from all over the world who, in turn, will be able to appreciate the excellent combination between the new motorcycle from BMW and Metzeler tyres.

BMW’s decision to again use Metzeler tyres as original equipment for the new R 1300 GS is confirmation of the solid and long-lasting relationship between the two brands and proof of how important the choice of tyres is to influence the behaviour of a motorcycle,

The original equipment Tourance Next 2 tyres, in B specification specifically designed for the new BMW R 1300 GS, guarantee a new level of performance in the adventure segment and have been designed for all motorcyclists who use the motorbike for long journeys or weekend excursions, alone or with a passenger, and who require peak performance combined with comfort and predictable behaviour.



Tourance Next 2 in fact offers easy handling and a sensation of control at every turn, thanks to the neutral behaviour guaranteed by the radial structure with its 0° steel belt, an immediate response to braking on wet surfaces, even at low temperatures, high and long-lasting performance throughout the tyre life cycle and comfort and safety at the highest levels with or without a passenger or luggage.

For those who want to push the boundaries of their adventure with the BMW R 1300 GS even further off-road, there are Karoo 4 tyres, available as optional equipment.

These multi-purpose tyres are able to offer exemplary off-road traction, even in the deepest mud, while delivering excellent resistance to abrasion, cuts and tears. Furthermore, they boast great handling on the road, regardless of load, and very good wet performance thanks also to the ability to interact very well with the riding aid systems.

In addition to the new R 1300 GS, Metzeler also delivers the tyres for the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure, equipped with Tourance Next 2 or Karoo 4 as optional fitment. Other BMW models that already fit Metzeler tyres are the R 1250 GS (with Karoo 3), the G 310 GS (with Tourance), the R 1250 RT (with Roadtec Z8 M/C), the R 1250 R and RS (with Roadtec 01), the R 18 Roctane (with ME 888 Marathon Ultra) and the K 1600 B, Grand America, GT and GTL (all with Roadtec 01).

