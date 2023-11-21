Search
KYMCO UK launches exclusive offers at Motorcycle Live

KYMCO UK launches exclusive offers at Motorcycle Live

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

KYMCO UK launches exclusive offers at Motorcycle Live

Kymco Uk Launches Exclusive Offers At Motorcycle LiveOn the opening weekend of the UK’s biggest motorcycle and scooter show, Motorcycle Live, KYMCO UK launched show-time offers on two of its popular machines, the Agility City+ 125 and VSR 125.

The Agility City+ 125 brings the complete package for practicality, performance, economy and comfort and currently comes with a free SHAD top box worth over £120. Additionally, for those who purchase the scooter throughout the nine-day event, KYMCO UK will pay the On-The-Road cost, saving customers on average £150.

For a limited time only, the learner-friendly sporty naked VSR 125 will now come with a free Delkevic exhaust system – worth over £300.

Both models are on show at Motorcycle Live, at the NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November and are fitted with the additional accessories.

KYMCO UK National Sales and Marketing Manager, Neil Keeble, comments: “We love to get out and meet our existing and potential customers, and this weekend at Motorcycle Live has been no different! To be able to offer these exclusive, limited-time offers to show visitors has been great and we look forward to meeting even more people throughout the rest of the event.”

As well as seeing the complete 2024 line-up at Motorcycle Live, show visitors can test ride several KYMCO models for free during the event – in the Electric Test Ride Zone, MCIA TryRIDE, and the outdoor Test Ride Zone.

KYMCO UK remains committed to its belief that two and three-wheeled transportation is the fundamental element in delivering a UK-wide transport solution. For more information please visit www.kymco.co.uk.Kymco Uk Launches Exclusive Offers At Motorcycle Live

