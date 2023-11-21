Search
The final fiesta offers one more shot at the top step

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Moto3 - Valencia Gp - PreviewWith Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) clinching the title last time out in Qatar, the pressure is off heading to Valencia as the Circuit Ricardo Tormo plays host to the season finale – and it’s a track most of the field knows like the back of their hands.

The main question now is: who will claim second in the overall standings? The other question will be who can end this rollercoaster 2023 season on a high. After missing out the title in Lusail, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will be in all-out victory mode before he steps up to Moto2™ in 2024. But it won’t just be the Japanese rider in that frame of mind.

The likes of David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – a Valencia podium finisher in 2022 – also saw their title hopes vanish in Qatar, and they’ll all be hunting 25-point hauls in Valencia.

Will Masia end his title-winning campaign with a victory, or will it be one of his closest challengers – or someone else – standing on the top step come Sunday? Find out at 12:00 local time (GMT+1) on Sunday afternoon.

