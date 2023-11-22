DIRT Series – Seek the authentic in the second chapter of REV’IT!’s Adventure Off-Road collection.

REV’IT! expands the DIRT Series with two new Adventure Off-Road jackets, an upgraded waterproof smock, ventilated adventure pants, and a pair of weather-resistant gloves. REV’IT!’s signature Adventure Off-Road collection of modular designs that complement each other both practically and aesthetically is also further supplemented with new color options for a few existing DIRT Series styles.

Mix and Match

With the new Component 2 H2O and Continent jackets, the Blackwater 2 H2O smock, Territory pants, and Continent gloves, REV’IT!’s extensive and distinctive Adventure Off-Road collection receives a number of interesting new additions. The DIRT Series is a collection of several purposeful off-road-oriented garments that are engineered to mix and match – to assemble the ideal outfit of choice to one’s own preferences, riding style, and personal clothing taste.

Refined design and practical execution

The purposeful and lightweight products in the DIRT Series are visibly inspired by the outdoor scene, with refined, modern design and practical execution. Notable examples include the stylish, new waterproof Component 2 H2O jacket and the striking Blackwater 2 H2O smock, as well as the ventilated version of the existing Peninsula pants; the Territory – for when the trails heat up.

Two styles in one

A totally new proposition is the Continent jacket. Made with both softshell material and durable CORDURA® ripstop, the Continent offers two styles in one. By unzipping the long sleeves, the windproof jacket quickly transforms into a sleeveless off-road vest. An ideal match for off-road rides where ever-changing conditions are present.

New color options

In addition to the new products, this season’s DIRT Series collection also gets new color options for the Territory jacket, which is now available in black, a new aubergine version of the Sierra jersey, and a similarly stylish brown color as the new Component 2 H2O jacket for the Continent pants.

Get the most out of the collection

The REV’IT! DIRT Series comes equipped with CE-level 1 SEEMART armor as standard in the most important impact zones. But to get the most out of the collection – especially off-road – wear the DIRT Series garments in combination with REV’IT!’s own Proteus protection jacket and Scram knee protectors.

COMPONENT 2 H2O JACKET [NEW]

€ 399,99

CHF 449,90

£ 419.99

DKK 3.199,00

PLN 1.999,00

SEK 4.599,00

NOK 4.999,00

$ 499.00

CAD 669.00

Jacket available in the colors Aubergine, Black, and Brown

Standard sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

BLACKWATER 2 H2O SMOCK [NEW]

€ 399,99

CHF 439,90

£ 419.99

DKK 3.199,00

PLN 1.999,00

SEK 4.599,00

NOK 4.999,00

$ 489.99

CAD 659.99

Smock available in the color Black and Black-Orange

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

CONTINENT JACKET [NEW]

€ 249,00

CHF 279,90

£ 249.00

DKK 1.899,00

PLN 1.249,00

SEK 2.899,00

NOK 3.199,00

$ 349.00

CAD 469.00

Jacket available in the colors Black and Mid Grey

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

CONTINENT GLOVES [NEW]

€ 54,99

CHF 54,90

£ 59.99

DKK 449,00

PLN 279,00

SEK 629,00

NOK 629,00

$ 59.99

CAD 79.99

Gloves available in the colors Black, Black-Grey, Black-Orange

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

TERRITORY PANTS [NEW]

€ 219,99

CHF 249,90

£ 229.99

DKK 1.699,00

PLN 1.099,00

SEK 2.499,00

NOK 2.759,00

$ 259.99

CAD 359.99

Pants available in the color Mid Grey

Standard sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

Short sizes: M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

Long sizes: M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

CONTINENT PANTS [NEW COLORS]

€ 299,99

CHF 359,90

£ 289.99

DKK 2299,00

PLN 1499,00

SEK 3199,00

NOK 3549,00

$ 369.99

CAD 499.99

Pants available in the colors Black and Brown

Standard sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

Short sizes: M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

Long sizes: M-L-XL-XXL

SIERRA JERSEY [NEW COLORS]

€ 129,99

CHF 169,90

£ 134.99

DKK 1099,00

PLN 629,00

SEK 1499,00

NOK 1649,00

$ 199.99

CAD 269.99

Jersey available in the colors Black and Aubergine

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

TERRITORY JACKET [NEW COLORS]

€ 199,00

CHF 239,90

£ 189.00

DKK 1.599,00

PLN 969,00

SEK 2.399,00

NOK 2.649,00

$ 279.99

CAD 389.99

Jacket available in the colors Black, Dark Green, and Mid Grey

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

