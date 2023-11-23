Newark Classic Bike Show Returns With Rotary Norton Legends Nation And Crighton

Star guests Trevor Nation and Brian Crighton will be at the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic show in Newark on January 6-7, 2024, for all things Norton and more.

Nation and Crighton were a crucial part of the Norton resurgence in the late 1980s and early 90s culminating in both the 750cc Supercup Championship and the British F1 title.

Having emerged from the caretaker shed at Norton, Crighton evolved into the rotary genius that was part of the racing phenomenon, to which Nation contributed strongly to with wins in the proddie class on both 750cc and 1000cc machines. In doing so, the duo played a substantial part in the Norton team, which achieved its first win at Cadwell park in 1988 on the development bike, the RC588.

Show-goers will get to see these racing legends in action as they discuss their current projects and reminisce about their past glories together. Joining them will be two of the iconic John Player Special racing bikes that propelled Norton to great success back in the 1980’s and 90’s, with both guests on hand to fire up the bikes Nation once rode in the show’s very own fire up area.

Mortons Media Group’s Exhibitions manager Nick Mowbray said: “The team and I are absolutely delighted to have two of Norton’s former icons and two rotary machines joining them. Newark is always a great way to start the year, but this year we are delighted to be accompanied by two biking favourites and the machines they made famous.”

The Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic Show has become a staple in the motorcycle calendar, attracting people from all over the UK. Held at Newark Showground, over the first weekend in January, it offers a welcome respite from the hectic holiday season with hundreds of stunning classic machines on display.

Buy your tickets in advance to the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic show and save £2 per ticket. For more information on the show or to buy tickets please go to www.newarkclassicbikeshow.com