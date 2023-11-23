Two new bags complete the Canyon range

GIVI launches GRT723 and GRT724, the perfect pair for adventurous bikers.

With the aim of meeting all the needs of trail/adventure enthusiasts, GIVI, the transalpine brand of motorbike and motorcyclist equipment, has created the Canyon range. To achieve this, it’s opted for high quality materials and a meticulously studied design to ensure intense and prolonged use. This year, the brand has added two new additions to this family, the GRT723 with a Monokey attachment system, and the GRT724 cargo bag with double roll-top closure.

GIVI has been creating products that make life easier for all motorcyclists for 45 years, thanks to a team made up of two-wheel enthusiasts who actively listen to its users. This has resulted in different ranges adapted to the different trends of the sector. On this occasion, it’s expanded its range that is most suited to the needs of off-road riders, the Canyon, which now has 13 different bags, one model for each type of load.

GRT723

What characterises this new GIVI bag is that it’s equipped with a semi-rigid base that supports the MONOKEY attachment system, allowing it to occupy the place that usually corresponds to the hard top case. It has a roll-top closure and its internal capacity can reach up to 40 litres. At the top, there is a flap with a net pocket and the classic attachment points for extra loads established by the M.O.L.L.E. system. At the ends there are several straps for attaching additional loads. On the inside, it’s equipped with a waterproof, removable, fluorescent yellow bag with roll-top closure. From an aesthetic point of view, it stands out for its compactness and rectangular shape. Once unhooked from the bike, it can be carried as a shoulder bag and by means of a handle. Available at £278.00 RRP (inc. VAT).

GRT724

The GRT724 is a 12-litre heat-sealed saddle bag that can be attached to an aluminium side case(straps included) and even to the CANYON BASE GRT721. It can also be combined with the GRT723. It’s designed with a double roll-top closure and also includes Cam buckle Duraflex® fastening straps. Two side handles and a shoulder strap make it easy to carry. Available at £101.50 RRP (inc. VAT).

