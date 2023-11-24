Royal Enfield Reveal Pricing For The All New Himalayan Adventure Tourer

The perfect balance between capability and usability, Royal Enfield today publicly revealed pricing for its adventure tourer that is built for all roads, and for no roads, the all-new Himalayan at the brand’s biggest motorcycling festival, Motoverse 2023.

Unveiled for the world at EICMA 2023 earlier this month, the all-new Himalayan will be available across Europe from March 2024. The Himalayan will be available at a starting price of GBP 5,750 in the UK, and 5,900 Euro across key European countries, including; Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The all new Himalayan is launched with a robust lineup comprising 3 distinct variants – Base, Pass and Summit and a palette of 5 colors inspired by the elements of the Himalayas – Kaza Brown (Base – Entry variant), Slate series comprising – Poppy Blue & Himalayan Salt (Pass – Mid variant) and Hanle Black & Kamet White (Summit – Premium variant).

Speaking at the launch of the motorcycle, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “Embarking on the creation of the new Himalayan, we immersed ourselves in the riding experiences of our community, engaging with globetrotters, explorers, and athletes. Informed by these insights and our own journey in the Himalayas, we retained the crucial elements of its DNA and worked on the areas for evolution in the new and evolved Himalayan which is absolutely purpose-built for the Himalayas. The results are fantastic and we can see that with the immense love shown by consumers and experts from across the world. The new Himalayan represents an evolution, thoughtfully shaped by genuine rider needs, making it a true global motorcycle poised to set new standards in the adventure touring category worldwide.”

The new Himalayan embraces the equilibrium between man, machine, and terrain, embodying a state of flow while exploring and harmonizing with the landscape. Capable yet unimposing, the motorcycle effortlessly adapts to various terrains, making it an ideal companion for both seasoned adventurers and riders new to the off-road experience. With more power and torque, it gives excellent low-rpm performance with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, the new 452cc Sherpa engine. Improved power along with a new six-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire feature, offers optimum delivery of power and torque for challenging terrains. Offering a further unparalleled adventure riding experience, the all new Himalayan comes with new TripperDash and over 30 exciting new Genuine Motorcycle Accessories on the all new Himalayan, with something for every kind of adventure.

Whether navigating twisty mountain roads or tackling challenging off-road trails, the new Himalayan is designed to excel, providing riders with the power to conquer peaks and the flexibility to navigate diverse

landscapes. The all new Himalayan is set to bring in a significant paradigm shift in the adventure touring space and promises to elevate the aspirations of the growing motorcycle community across the world.

EU & UK PRICING