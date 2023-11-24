Acosta vs Aldeguer: a duel for the top on Friday

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is the rider to beat after the opening day of the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, exchanging lap times with Fermin Aldeguer (CAG SpeedUp) at the top of the timesheets until a decisive new all-time lap record from the reigning Champion: a 1:33.768.

Aldeguer fell 0.132s short of #37 by the close of P2, with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) rounding out the top three following Friday’s running.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) made a step in Practice 2 to put himself within 0.238s off the pace. The Brit finished the day in 4th place ahead of his compatriot Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) who enjoyed a positive opening day to round out the top five. Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) also took well to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo and put his Triumph Kalex in P6 ahead of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing).

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) knocked one second off his lap time in Practice 2 as he found his feet in Valencia. The American bagged 8th place ahead of his teammate Dennis Foggia, with Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) kicking off his Valencia GP with a Friday P10.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 09:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +1)! Will the Acosta-Aldeguer duel continue?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com