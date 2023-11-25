Veijer heads Sasaki and Öncü as just 0.052s splits the front row

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) capped off the final qualifying of the year with pole position to head a Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 1-2 on the grid, with the Dutchman 0.048s clear of teammate Ayumu Sasaki.

The top three are covered by just 0.052s too, and it was Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who bagged the final front-row spot as he and Sasaki eye up solid finishes to their Moto3™ careers before moving up.

Row two went the way of Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP), and he was three tenths shy of the front row. The Aussie will be joined by David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who despite a tough weekend so far with a number of crashes, pulled it together in Q2 to impress and to round out the top five. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) takes the final spot on row two in P6.

Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is set to head row three after finding Veijer at the end of a pole-threatening lap, so he could be one to watch on Sunday. The Spaniard will start ahead of newly crowned Champion Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) as the pair took 7th and 8th respectively. Their compatriot David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) takes ninth to round out that row.

The fourth row features Ryusei Yamanaka (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) at the head of it, and he has Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) for company in 11th and 12th.

So where’s Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3)? After dominating on Friday, the number 96 highsided in Q2 and didn’t set a lap, so he’ll be looking for a comeback from P18 if he’s declared fit in a review before the race.

The Moto3™ riders take on that final race of the season at 13:15 local time (GMT +1), so make sure to tune in!

