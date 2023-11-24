Royal Enfield unveils the Shotgun 650 – a custom inspired neo-retro motorcycle.

After decades of inspiring as well as being inspired by custom culture, Royal Enfield has unveiled a stunning, one-of-its-kind, custom-inspired roadster.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 made its global debut in Goa today, at Motoverse 2023. While the continuous production motorcycle itself will be launched early next year, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is a limited release, custom-designed colourway, only 25 of which will be available for reservation until 25th November at midnight. Available exclusively for the Motoverse community, nothing like these machines will ever be made again, making the event a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this collectable motorcycle.

Built on Royal Enfield’s 650-Twin platform, the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is a tribute to the culture of customisation. It pays homage to its precursor, the SG650 Concept, with its neo-destopian design and celebrates the possibilities offered by Royal Enfield motorcycles as a canvas for the most creative minds in motorcycling.

Speaking about the launch of this new motorcycle, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “The Shotgun 650 is a drop-dead gorgeous, custom-inspired motorcycle that brings together more than a century of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA with the renegade spirit of custom culture. The objective was to build this modular, shape-shifting machine that is almost like a mutant disguised as a motorcycle. Powered by our award-winning 650-Twin platform, and an absolute delight to ride on straights and the twisties, the Shotgun 650 is our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression across the world”

The Motoverse edition of the Shotgun 650 takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the future. Its custom- designed, hand-painted body features a carefully crafted gradient and neon detailing that no factory can produce. Each of these 25 motorcycles have been customised over months, making it unlike any other Royal Enfield or unlike any other motorcycle on the road today.

Speaking about the inspiration and the design of the motorcycle, Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield, said, “Designing the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition was an exhilarating journey for the design team into the future of Royal Enfield. After we had shown the SG650 Concept at EICMA in 2021, it gathered huge interest from international custom builders and got heads turning, so much so that we decided to build it as a production motorcycle. The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is built by the same team that designed the Concept and is therefore remarkably close to the concept – much more so than is usually possible. It retains the cast aluminium nascelle, chopped fenders, angular bodywork and that confident, aggressive stance. At the heart of this motorcycle is the simplicity of its form and the pure metal composition that is testament to its inspiration – custom culture. The Shotgun 650 offers a perfect canvas for experienced builders as well as for someone who is just starting on their journey of customization.”

The Shotgun 650 takes Royal Enfield’s legacy of customization further by offering a canvas that allows motorcyclists to make a statement without sacrificing the benefits of Royal Enfield’s dedicated after-sales service ecosystem. Conceived as a revolutionary neo-retro roadster, the intent of the Shotgun 650 was to break free from historical constraints while preserving the brand’s core DNA. The motorcycle represents a harmonious blend of tradition and progress, with meticulously made aluminium parts that seamlessly integrate classic aesthetics with modern graphics. Featuring a revolutionary modular design, the Shotgun 650 is capable of transforming from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater to a weekend tourer in minutes, inviting riders to embark on a journey of personalization like never before. Its tight proportions and low-slung silhouette allow for planted handling with optimum ergonomics.

The tank, closely matching that of the SG650 concept, represents a new direction while respecting Royal Enfield’s historical forms, as do the unique ten spoke wheel rims with integrated ABS. The front suspension features upside down forks and an integrated aluminium top yoke with low-rise extra-wide handlebars. At the rear, twin shocks are mounted to the iconic chassis loop, with a hand-stitched black leather floating solo seat that showcases contemporary craftsmanship with a nod to the past. The Shotgun 650 is built on the robust 650cc platform, celebrated for its impressive performance and adaptability. The engine, a blacked-out 650-Twin with all new gloss black engine covers, is paired with a custom exhaust system that heralds the aesthetics of the future, while simultaneously harking back to the joy of an aural experience that has long been the hallmark of Royal Enfield. The motorcycle comes preloaded with bespoke Royal Enfield Genuine motorcycle accessories such as bar end mirrors and LED black indicators. In addition to this, the limited edition motorcycle will be offered with extended warranty.

The exclusive, limited production Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition embodies the spirit of originality and self- expression, guaranteeing its owners access to an exclusive club that owns a unique piece of the brand’s heritage. The always-on production motorcycle will be launched early next year across the world, starting with Europe and India.