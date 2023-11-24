The new Langen LightSpeed steals the show at Motorcycle Live

Langen Technology Limited (Langen), one of the leading automotive engineering and development companies, specialising in hand built, limited production motorcycles, unveiled its new LightSpeed at Motorcycle Live at the NEC Birmingham this week.

The stunning new hypersport bike from Langen, Britain’s most exciting motorcycle manufacturer, was a big hit with visitors to this year’s show. In a specially created presentation experience inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama the assembled media and visitors were treated to an up close and personal view of the LightSpeed. A number of customer curated 2Strokes were also on display along with a chance to speak with Langen founder Christofer Ratcliffe and his team about the finer details of the machines and how the LightSpeed came into being.

The unique, class leading machine boasting a power to weight ratio of 1,000 bhp per tonne not only attracted the crowds but also had some reaching for their wallets to secure a build slot and VIN number, as only 185 of the Launch specification motorcycle will be available – each build individually commissioned for its owner. Whilst targeted for registration on UK roads, the LightSpeed is appealing to a global audience of enthusiasts and collectors of special automotive machines, with reservations being made from around the world.

Christofer Ratcliffe Founder and CEO of Langen comments: “I am overwhelmed with the response to the LightSpeed, in a show full of ‘off the peg’ bikes, to be able to offer something truly unique to our discerning customers with a range of personal options to make each LightSpeed as individual as the customer, it has made all the hard work over the last 12 months’ worth while. I can’t wait to see this pre-production prototype develop further as we move towards delivering the first builds to customers at the start of 2025”.