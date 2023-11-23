Norton Motorcycles shoots all-access FPV drone flythrough of headquarters

Norton Motorcycles has released an all-access FPV (first-person view) drone flythrough of its Solihull headquarters.

Covering 73,000sq ft, the UK facility houses all development and production of Norton’s model line-up including the Norton Commando 961, the V4SV superbike, and the new V4CR.

With access to areas rarely open to the public, the video visits departments from across the Norton production line – coasting through Design, Quality Assurance, Engine Building and more.

The flythrough allows viewers to go behind the scenes at the British motorcycle manufacturer, catching glimpses of everything from the company’s master welders and polishers in action, to the meticulous end-of-line inspection. The film even teases what the future holds for Norton.

