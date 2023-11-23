Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsNorton Motorcycles shoots all-access FPV drone flythrough of headquarters

Norton Motorcycles shoots all-access FPV drone flythrough of headquarters

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Norton Motorcycles shoots all-access FPV drone flythrough of headquarters

Norton Motorcycles Announce Plan To Build Electric Motorcycles In The UkNorton Motorcycles has released an all-access FPV (first-person view) drone flythrough of its Solihull headquarters.

Covering 73,000sq ft, the UK facility houses all development and production of Norton’s model line-up including the Norton Commando 961, the V4SV superbike, and the new V4CR.

With access to areas rarely open to the public, the video visits departments from across the Norton production line – coasting through Design, Quality Assurance, Engine Building and more.

The flythrough allows viewers to go behind the scenes at the British motorcycle manufacturer, catching glimpses of everything from the company’s master welders and polishers in action, to the meticulous end-of-line inspection. The film even teases what the future holds for Norton.

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
“The pressure will grow day by day”

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
"the Pressure Will Grow Day By Day"

“The pressure will grow day by day”

Frank Duggan - 0