Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine – Issue 9

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine – Issue 9

Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine - Issue 9

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News featuring latest news and reviews from the world of Modern Classic and Roadster/Naked Bikes.

Here you can read the recent news and reviews that are featured on our website but offline at your own comfort.

Bumper issue 56 pages hence price increase – £4.00 – pre-order before the 24th November and get it for £3.50

You can purchase latest print copy here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/subscribe-to-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

You can also at present read it for free via:

  • Our dedicated app on apple/google devices
  • If you don’t have such a device you can read it via out flipbook on the website

More info can be found here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine - Issue 9We are also on Magzter: Go unlimited with Magzter Gold buy membership for:

  1. £9.99 for one month
  2. £99.99 for 1 year

and have access not only to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also along with 8,000+ other magazines (many automotive) & newspapers with just one subscription
Sign up here :https://www.magzter.com/GB/Vitesse-Media-UK/Modern-Classic-Motorcycle-News/Automotive/

Issue 9 out Friday 24th November 2023

Featuring

Latest News
New Bikes – EICMA Special
Bike Review – Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR
Readers Ride – Triumph West London Triumph Bonneville T120 Black
Alpinestars Feature
Keis Heated Vest Review

You can download via our dedicated app

