The new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12: a classic roadster for dynamic riding on country roads and a classic cruiser for cool, relaxed biking.

With the R nineT, BMW Motorrad presented more than just a classic-style roadster in 2013. From the very beginning it combined classic motorcycle design and modern technology with high craftsmanship and diverse customization options. Shortly afterwards, the R nineT was enriched with attractive derivatives, giving rise to a whole model family for the BMW Motorrad Heritage world.

That is why, for the new BMW R 12 nineT, the guiding principle during development was “The Spirit of nineT”, with the goal of seamlessly following in the footsteps of the successful R nineT and carrying forward its archetypal look, timelessness, and high customization qualities. While the new R 12 nineT as a classic roadster aims to make a stylish impression in urban environments as well as provide dynamic riding fun on winding country roads, the new BMW R 12 comes under the motto “The Spirit of Easy” – perfectly embodying a classic cruiser for cool and relaxed biking.

Great freedom of choice when it comes to design, model diversity and customizing.

The new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 are classic roadsters and cruisers that combine the authentic and beefy character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and a modular concept that offers the rider maximum customization options. Reduction to the essentials and attention to detail were key priorities in the development of the design, resulting in a strong emotional appeal.



Authentic and beefy boxer engine featuring redesigned airbox and twin-flow rear silencer.

For the past 100 years, the two-cylinder boxer engine and the use of a propeller shaft drive have been synonymous with BMW motorcycles. In line with this legacy, the new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 models, presented in the “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year, further emphasise this distinctive powertrain configuration, following the recent unveiling of the new BMW R 1300 GS. The air/oil-cooled boxer engine with a capacity of 1,170 cc already familiar from numerous BMW Motorrad models, delivers

80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm in the R 12 nineT and 70 kW (95 hp) at 6,500 rpm in the

R 12. As part of the complete redesign of the chassis, the new R 12 models also feature a new airbox. This is now fully integrated under the seat. The left-mounted “Twin Pipe” exhaust system with two rear silencers with reverse cone design caters to both the desire for a classically designed, sporty roadster and a cruiser.



New, one-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe with bolted-on rear frame.

The centrepiece of the new BMW R 12 models is the completely newly developed tubular bridge steel spaceframe. This frame differs from the previous R nineT series, which had a front and rear main frame. As a result, the new frame eliminates the need for previous fastenings, reducing weight and giving the new R 12 models a cleaner and more classic appearance. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame.

New classic round instruments as well as USB-C and 12 V socket as standard equipment. Digital display available as optional equipment ex works.

The new R 12 nineT comes equipped with two analogue round instruments for speed and rpms, a USB-C port on the left side, and a 12V socket on the right side for the onboard network. The round instruments continue to support customization by communicating via a LIN-Bus and separating the control and display units. The standard instrumentation for the new R 12 is limited to the speedometer, but the rev counter can be retrofitted with genuine BMW Motorcycle accessories.



The new R 12 nineT and R 12 are available as a roadster and cruiser, each offering a classic design and optimal ergonomics.

On the the R 12 nineT the aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, the seat, and the tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. The improved ergonomics compared to its predecessor are mainly due to the 30 mm shorter and narrower fuel tank in the rear area. The rider is closer to the handlebars, benefits from improved knee contact, and has a more front-oriented seating position on the motorcycle overall.

On the new BMW R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called “Toaster Tanks” of the 1970s BMW /5 models, emphasises the typical design language of a cruiser in a classic teardrop shape and forms a descending line in combination with the standard solo seat and the curved, low-mounted rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel complement this harmoniously. The classic cruiser design is also reflected in the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars.



Three attractive paintwork options for making stylish appearances as Classic Roadster and Classic Cruiser.

Each bike, the BMW R 12 nineT and R 12, comes in three attractive colour options.

R 12 nineT: Base paint finish Blackstorm metallic.

Surcharge colour San Remo Green metallic.

Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminium / Night Black solid paint.

R 12: Base paint finish Blackstorm metallic.

Surcharge colour Aventurine Red metallic.

Option 719 “Thorium” in Avus Silver metallic.

Highlights of the new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12:

• Classic, purist design as a roadster and cruiser.

• Beefy air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.

• Workmanship with great attention to detail.

• Designed for customizing.

• R 12 nineT with 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

• R 12 with 70 kW (95 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

• Left-side exhaust system with double silencer and conical end pieces.

• New airbox, now integrated under the seat.

• One-piece tubular spaceframe with bolted-on rear frame.

• Upside-down telescopic forks at the front and Paralever swinging arm with rear spring strut now arranged at an angle with revised travel-dependent damping. The

USD telescopic fork is fully adjustable on the R 12 nineT.

• Radially mounted 4-piston monobloc brake callipers, steel flex brake lines and floating 310 mm brake discs.

• Powerful braking system in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when cornering.

• Tailored customization options available through the genuine BMW Motorrad accessories, known for their premium quality.

• Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic” in the R 12 nineT and “Roll” and “Rock” in the R 12.

• DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control as standard.

• New classic round instruments as well as USB-C and 12 V socket. Digital display available as optional equipment ex works.

• Powerful LED light units as standard and adaptive Headlight Pro as optional equipment ex works.

• Keyless Ride is standard.

• Three attractive paintwork options for making stylish appearances as Classic Roadster and Classic Cruiser.

• Tailored range of ex works customization optional equipment available through the genuine BMW Motorrad accessories, known for their premium quality.