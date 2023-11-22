BikeTrac and Langen Motorcycles announce partnership

BikeTrac has announced its association with Langen Motorcycles, after the British manufacturer of bespoke two-stroke motorcycles, endorsed the renowned tracking device for use and fitment on its coveted 250cc V-Twin model.

Successfully proven in the motorcycle market since 2009, as the first dedicated tracking device, BikeTrac has been responsible for recovering more than £12m worth of machines since inception, gaining endorsement from many manufacturers in this time, while playing a part in many high profile convictions of bike thieves too.

Christopher Ratcliffe of Langen Motorcycles, commented, “Our owners are buying into a very exclusive club, that’s not simply about just purchasing a new motorcycle. They embark on a journey with us, from agreeing the specification of their bike, to booking their build slot, through to the day they take delivery. This makes every Langen very personal to the owner and so we want to make sure they have the very best security available to them too. For us, BikeTrac offers that and why we have worked with the team to endorse the system fully for Langen Motorcycles.”

With Thatcham approved levels of security, BikeTrac protects via GPS, GPRS and RF technology, giving owners complete peace of mind, thanks to a 24/7 Secure Operating Centre, with text, email and call notifications for any unlawful movement.

BikeTrac’s Bill Taylor added, “We’re extremely pleased to announce our association with Langen Motorcycles and delighted to see another manufacturer taking security so seriously. As well as offering market-leading protection, we’ve worked hard to make BikeTrac a truly useful tool too, enabling owners to remotely monitor location, battery voltage and alerts. With Langen Motorcycles’ so precisely engineered, they provided us a real challenge for discreet device fitment, but thanks to our continued strive to make our units as small and as discreet as possible, we’re proud to have been able to offer a comprehensive solution.”

BikeTrac’s onboard technology is backed up by a Secure Operating Centre (SOC), who monitor movements 24/7, seven days a week, liaising with owners and police should a theft occur. And on top of this, can deploy Securitas agents to secure a stolen machine in tricky recoveries too.

All Langen Motorcycle owners will be offered the choice of fitment during the build of their machine. For more information on BikeTrac visit www.biketrac.co.uk