FIM MiniGP World Final: practice and qualifying rundown

The stage is set for the 160cc and 190cc categories to crown Champions on Thursday.

After two days of action at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo kart track, the stage is set for the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Final to decide the Champions on Thursday. The combined practice times decided who headed through to qualifying directly before the qualifying races ensured all riders got to compete at the event as they raced for the final places on the grids.

In qualifying Race 1 it’s the first and second who have headed through, and in qualifying Race 2 the winner got the chance to take the final place on the grid(s) on Thursday.

On pole in the 160cc class, it’s FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series rider Qabil Irfan, ahead of FIM MiniGP Spain’s Enzo Zaragoza and FIM MiniGP France’s Johann Dubois. In the 190cc class, FIM MiniGP Spain’s Izan Rodriguez – the 2021 160cc Champion – heads Lorenzo Pritelli from the FIM MiniGP Italy Series and German Ben Wiegner from the FIM MiniGP Austria Series.

A host of Series ambassadors from the MotoGP™ paddock also dropped to say hello and give some tips and tricks on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a group photo opportunity… see above!