Vulcanet trusted by WMB Logistics at Motorcycle Live

Responsible for delivering over 500 motorcycles and scooters to the UK’s largest motorcycle show in 2023, WMB Logistics relies on Vulcanet wipes to make sure visitors aren’t distracted by dust and grime on the special machines they’ve come to see…

Managing Director of WMB Logistics, Tony Davis, explains, “I’ve been using Vulcanet wipes for years, I rate them. For the show bikes, they’re perfect. The bikes need to look in tip-top condition to be closely inspected, and dreamt over, by the thousands of visitors to the show and you can’t exactly get out a bucket and sponge in the middle of an exhibition hall – so the wipes are great.”

As the biggest logistical provider to the National Exhibition Centre for Motorcycle Live, the team at WMB Logistics operates up to 30 arctic trucks to transport major manufacturers’ bikes to the show – all within tight schedules and abiding by the stringent site rules.

Vulcanet can be used anywhere to clean, rejuvenate and polish, with the included specially-designed microfibre cloth then working to harden the cleaning solution to protect the paintwork underneath – everything that’s needed in one tube!

“As well as ‘moving’ bikes, we also valet over 300 a year. Once the machines have been cleaned thoroughly if they’re put back into storage, then sometimes they can get a bit dusty again, so we’ll use the wipes on them to give them the once over just before delivery. Super handy.”

It’s not just at work that Tony uses the wipes too, with them being a regular in his garage.

“I think they’re brilliant – I use them a lot at home too. They’re great for polishing for sure, but additionally, they’re the best thing I’ve come across for cleaning up the chains and the back wheels of oil and grime.”

Vulcanet all-in-one premium wipes have an RRP of £36.99 – find out more at www.nevis.uk.com.

As well as being used at the show, visitors to Motorcycle Live can purchase Vulcanet wipes from a number of exhibiting retailers. Visit Motorcycle Live between 18-26 November at the NEC, Birmingham.