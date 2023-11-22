It’s action-packed at Motorcycle Live

Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, threw open its doors on Saturday 19th, for the nine-day extravaganza, with thousands of enthusiasts coming to see what’s on offer.

British Superbike Champions and stars – including Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, and Kyle Ryde – descended upon the show for the dedicated BSB Day on Sunday, and with FIM Day taking place this Saturday, visitors can look forward to seeing no less than EIGHTEEN World Champions at the show.

Over the first four days, fans have been treated to live interviews on the Black Horse Stage, taken test rides both on and off-road, indulged in some high-quality retail therapy and immersed themselves in the newly launched, iconic, exquisite, unusual, electric, hybrid, race and classic bikes, presented by over 50 manufacturers.

New features, such as the Kawasaki Superteen simulator have proved to be extremely popular, with visitors keen to experience the unique thrill of racing the new ZX4-RR around the iconic Donington circuit. Add in the new electric trials riding opportunities to the feature lineup, and Motorcycle Live really does have something for everyone!

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “It’s been a great start to what is an amazing show. Thousands of people have already taken advantage of all there is to see and do and I’m looking forward to welcoming thousands more in the coming days.”

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance is open daily from 10am-5pm until Sunday 26th November and tickets can be purchased online here or on the door.

Let’s go…to Motorcycle Live!

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live