Moto2 can anyone stop Aldeguer?

Not even World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has been able to win three races in a row this season, but that’s exactly what sort of run Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) is on heading to Valencia.

As the curtain closer approaches, will anyone be able to stop the Spaniard from ending the year with an incredible four victories?

Aldeguer will be hoping that answer is a firm ‘no’ of course as he chases Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) for the 2023 bronze medal. There are seven points between the duo with one race to go, with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) also in with an outside shout of claiming P3 in the overall standings.

For the top two – Acosta and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – a victory or podium is all they will want to end their great seasons on a high. Elsewhere, Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) will arrive on home soil flying high on confidence after his debut podium in Qatar. A repeat performance will go down very nicely for the Spaniard…

Tune in for more Moto2™ this weekend at 13:15 (GMT+1) local time!

