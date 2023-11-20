Search
2023 FIM MiniGP World Final ready to race in Valencia

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

2023 Fim Minigp World Final Ready To Race In ValenciaBoth the 160cc and 190cc categories are raring to go at the much-anticipated FIM MiniGP World Final.

And just like that, it’s that time of year again! The 2023 FIM MiniGP World Final is about to get underway at the kart track at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with the class of 2023 ready for lights out ahead of the MotoGP™ curtain closer.

Track action begins on Tuesday with the Free Practice sessions for both the 160cc and 190cc classes, before the tempo picks up on Wednesday with qualifying and qualifying races. The main race day is on Thursday and it all kicks off at 09:00 with both classes taking part in two races each ahead of the two Super Final races. Why super? Double points are on offer! After that, the 2023 Champions will be crowned.

Thursday’s action can be followed live on motogp.com and across MiniGP’s social media platforms – including YouTube. Check out the full schedule below and join us on Thursday to see the stars of tomorrow start their journeys on the Road to MotoGP™!

