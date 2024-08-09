Kent Blazes to the Top in Scorching Thruxton Friday Practice

Danny Kent (Yamaha – McAMS Racing) set the pace on a sweltering Friday at Thruxton Circuit, as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicked off its seventh round of the 2024 season. The abrasive nature of the high-speed Hampshire track, combined with soaring temperatures, presented a significant challenge for both riders and machines throughout the day’s practice sessions.

Practice Sessions Breakdown

Free Practice 1

The morning session saw Ryan Vickers (Yamaha – OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) top the timesheets with a lap of 1:16.037. Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde, both on Yamahas, rounded out the top three, showcasing the strength of the Iwata manufacturer’s machines at the fast and flowing circuit.

Free Practice 2

As temperatures climbed in the afternoon, so did the pace. Danny Kent stormed to the top of the timing screens with a blistering lap of 1:15.156, nearly a second quicker than the morning’s best time. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Kyle Ryde followed closely, setting up what promises to be an intense battle for pole position in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Combined Practice Results

The combined classification from both sessions saw Danny Kent maintain his position at the top, followed by Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde. The top five was completed by Christian Iddon (Ducati – Oxford Products Racing) and Peter Hickman (BMW – FHO Racing), emphasizing the competitive nature of the field with four different manufacturers represented.

Tyre Management Crucial

Thruxton’s unique characteristics – its abrasive surface and long, high-speed sections – put a premium on tyre management. Riders and teams spent much of Friday working on finding the right balance between outright pace and preserving their Pirelli rubber for the longer race distances.

Notable Performances

Lee Jackson and Andrew Irwin, both on Hondas, showed strong form by finishing 6th and 7th in the combined standings, respectively.

Max Cook impressed on the Kawasaki, securing 8th overall and demonstrating his growing comfort in the premier class.

Veteran riders Billy McConnell and Jason O’Halloran rounded out the top 10, proving that experience counts at this challenging circuit.

Looking Ahead

With temperatures expected to remain high throughout the weekend, Saturday’s qualifying session and the subsequent races will likely see strategies revolving around tyre preservation while maintaining competitive lap times. The stage is set for an exciting battle for pole position, with Danny Kent looking to convert his Friday pace into a strong grid position for Sunday’s races.

As the teams analyse data and fine-tune their setups overnight, the Thruxton crowd can anticipate more thrilling BSB action as the weekend unfolds in the scorching Hampshire heat.