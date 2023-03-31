Knox Waterproof Shells – The MK2 Collection

It’s easy to get caught out in a downpour at any time of year. Having a Knox Waterproof shell means you can repel the driving rain or wind. They have been designed to fit neatly over any Knox armoured shirt or trouser. Made from a new high-performance tri-laminate polyester with a 15K waterproof and breathable membrane. All seams are taped and sealed to keep water and wind out. By using Knox waterproof laminated outer layers, we ensure that the water stays on the outside and that once it stops raining you can simply shake them off and pack them away into their own bag.

Welbeck MK2 Waterproof Shell for Men

The new Welbeck Mk2 Waterproof jacket for men has been restyled and the performance improved by 50%, so riders can face the harshest of biking weather. A single-layer fully seam sealed jacket, that is designed to be worn over other Knox layers to make a watertight outfit in the Seasonless Collection. The base tri-laminate fabric has been re-engineered to include a 15k waterproof membrane with reflective panels, improving performance, durability, and visibility.

An adjustable drawcord at the base of the jacket and durable cuff fastenings ensure a secure fit against the weather. A new concealed hood with drawcord adjustment folds neatly away into the zipped collar, so the jacket can be used for riding or casually. 2 Interior stay-dry pockets, 1 mesh, and 1 zipped security pocket. The jacket packs away into its own bag for easy storage. 8 sizes – S – 5XL.

Key features

A stylish design with subtle high-end branding

High performance polyester tri-laminate fabric with waterproof and breathable 15K membrane.

All seams taped for 100% waterproofness

Matt finish YKK Aquaguard zip with storm flap.

Branded durable adjustable cuff fastenings

Secure adjustable drawcord at the hem

1 interior zipped pocket

1 additional Interior mesh pocket.

Reflective panels for night visibility.

Waterproof hood folds away neatly into the zipped collar.

Matching trousers available (Walker trousers – unisex)

Packs away into its own bag for easy storage

Machine Washable – read care label for instructions.

Colour Black

Sizes – S- 5XL

Willow Mk2 Waterproof Shell for Women

The new Willow Mk2 Waterproof jacket for women has been restyled and the performance improved by 50%, so riders can face the harshest of biking weather. A single-layer fully seam sealed jacket, designed to be worn over other Knox layers to make a watertight outfit in the Seasonless Collection. The base tri-laminate fabric has been re-engineered to include a 15k waterproof membrane with reflective panels, improving performance, durability, and visibility.

An adjustable drawcord at the base of the jacket and durable cuff fastenings ensure a secure fit against the weather. A new concealed hood with drawcord adjustment folds neatly away into the zipped collar, so the jacket can be used for riding or casually. 2 Interior stay-dry pockets, 1 mesh, and 1 zipped security pocket. The jacket packs away into its own bag for easy storage. 6 sizes – XS – XXL.

Key features

A stylish design with subtle high-end branding

High performance polyester tri-laminate fabric with waterproof and breathable 15K membrane.

All seams taped for 100% waterproofness

Matt finish YKK Aquaguard zip with storm flap.

Branded durable adjustable cuff fastenings

Secure adjustable drawcord at the hem

1 interior zipped pocket

1 additional Interior mesh pocket.

Reflective panels for night visibility.

Waterproof hood folds away neatly into the zipped collar.

Matching trousers available (Walker trousers – unisex)

Packs away into its own bag for easy storage

Machine Washable – read care label for instructions.

Colour Black

6 sizes – XS (8)- XXL (18)

Walker Mk2 Waterproof Shell Trousers – Unisex Black

The new Walker MK2 Waterproof unisex trousers have been recut for an improved fit and the performance improved by 50%, so riders can face the harshest of biking weather. A single-layer trouser, fully seam-sealed with an elasticated waist, designed to be worn over other Knox trousers to make a watertight outfit in the Seasonless Collection. The base tri-laminate fabric has been re-engineered to include a 15k waterproof membrane with reflective panels, improving performance, durability, and visibility. Durable but lightweight waterproof trousers.

Key features

High performance polyester tri-laminate fabric with waterproof and breathable 15K membrane.

All seams taped for 100% waterproofness

Elasticated cuffs

Leg gusset with zip and Velcro strap secures the trousers and stops flapping

Reflective side stripe on the legs for night visibility.

Matching jackets available (Welbeck Mk2 and Willow Mk2)

Packs away into its own bag for easy storage

Machine Washable – read care label for instructions.

Colour Black

6 sizes – S – 3XL (Sizes refer to Knox Men’s size guide)

Knox Waterproof Shells

The Mk2 Collection is Part of the Knox Seasonless Collection.

The Knox Seasonless collection is about forgetting the rules of seasonal clothing. The seasonless collection can be used at any time of year and riders can add more or less layers as they need them or mix them however, they want.

Start with core protection and add or subtract layers to adapt and overcome all conditions, from unbearable heat through to driving rain. There is no spring/summer/autumn/winter wear, this is adaption to climate and condition via seasonless equipment. Equipment that is designed to work perfectly together, as one or separately giving them year-round ability.

