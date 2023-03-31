R&g’s Official Technical Centre Returns To Bsb Bigger And Better Than Before

With the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicking off next weekend at Silverstone, crash protection specialist R&G is excited to announce that the official BSB Technical Centre will return bigger and better than ever.

Having become a crucial part of the paddock in recent years, the R&G Technical Centre provides essential crash protection and racing essentials to riders and teams across every class. Located in the heart of the main paddock at every round of the series, the unit is also open to race fans looking to purchase R&G’s proven crash protection for their bikes.

Providing access to the entire R&G range, 2023 will see the R&G Technical Centre expand further with a host of additional products on offer. LS2 Helmets will once again be returning, while new for this year will be Capit tyre warmers, Herock, VMOTO and expanded assortments from other trusted brands. This ensures that the awning remains the one-stop shop for everyone competing within the Bennetts BSB paddock.

For the 2023 season, R&G is also introducing a new loyalty scheme for racers and members of the public. Redeemable exclusively at the Technical Centre, customers who make five purchases at the Technical Centre will be able to choose between a free can of R&G Gleam Chain Cleaner, a can of R&G Gleam Brake Cleaner or a set of R&G Knee Sliders.

Speaking ahead of the season, Race and Sponsorship Manager Jack Taylor added, “Following the preseason R&G Official Tests, all our attention turns to the opening round next week, and we can’t wait for the 2023 Championship to get underway! It has been a busy winter for R&G, becoming the title sponsor of the Honda British Talent Cup, extending our sponsorship of British Superbikes for a further three years and becoming the Sole Protection Supplier to the BMW F 900 R Cup.

This latest announcement about our revamped Technical Centre completes this, ensuring we can continue to provide the essential racing accessories to keep the hundreds of riders within the paddock on track.”

For racing and Technical Centre supply enquiries, please contact Jack Taylor on 01420 552082. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com