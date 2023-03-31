Norton Motorcycles launches London atelier and announces major expansion of UK dealer network.

Norton Motorcycles has launched its flagship London location, the Norton Atelier, at the Bike Shed in Old Street, London.

The space brings Norton’s range of premium motorcycles to the capital and houses the brand’s new lifestyle apparel line, created in collaboration with Savile Row designer Nick Tentis.

Both the Norton Commando 961 SP and CR, and the V4SV superbike are available from the Norton Atelier. The space will be staffed by the Norton team who can advise on options, arrange test rides as well as facilitate purchases.

The unveiling of the Norton Atelier and the announcement of the new sales partners sees Norton grow and diversify its product offering, while continuing to deliver its desirable motorcycles and the very best in customer service excellence.

Christian Gladwell, Chief Commercial Officer at Norton Motorcycles, said: “Seeing the Norton brand move from within the four walls of Norton HQ and out into the marketplace is positive on a number of levels.

“Dealer partner enquiries signified the level of demand for our motorcycles, and I’m immensely proud of the work the commercial team has done to meet that demand with what is a growing dealer network. More dealers mean more riders enjoying the results of the hard work and dedication that the entire team at Norton has contributed towards.

“Opening the London Atelier is also a big milestone for the brand. For Norton to have created the first of its own spaces from scratch shows our commitment to the growth of this historic marque, at the same time as setting a new standard for motorcycle retail.”

The Norton Atelier

Created in collaboration with fashion designer Nick Tentis, the Norton Atelier is a contemporary design in a stylish location housing examples of Norton Motorcycles’ product line-up as well as the first examples from its off-bike apparel collection – also, designed by Nick Tentis.

The space presents a vision of things to come for the Norton brand, providing an environment that is representative of the new Norton DNA: timeless style and craftsmanship informed by 125 years of heritage and expertise, tailored to modern taste.

Nick Tentis, the Savile Row fashion designer behind the creation of the Norton Atelier, said: “For the first Atelier, I wanted to create a space that reflected the history and values of the Norton brand while also creating the perfect environment to display the new clothing collection. Outfitting the space with a tailored mix of both bespoke and vintage furniture perfectly encapsulates Norton’s past, present and future.”

Gareth Charlton, Global Brand Director of Bike Shed Moto Co. said: “I am delighted to welcome Norton Motorcycles into our shop space at 386 Old Street. With their glorious history and dynamic vision for the future I cannot think of a better neighbour for Bike Shed Shoreditch. Having ridden their wonderful new Commando 961 and witnessed first-hand the stunning detail, and execution, they have sought in the fit-out of Norton Atelier London I very much look forward to frequently walking next door.”

Sales partner network expansion

In addition to the Norton Atelier, five further sales partnerships have been announced by Norton Motorcycles, including: Krazy Horse London, P&H Motorcycles, Via Moto, Thor Motorcycles and Oakmere Motor Group.

All well-established dealerships, the new agreements see the businesses offering Norton’s product range to existing customers, with test rides, servicing and repairs, and parts and accessories all available from the UK-wide locations.

As a result of the new partnerships, the Norton sales partner network has expanded to cover the south, south-west and south-east of England, as well as South Yorkshire and Cheshire.

