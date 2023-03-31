Sasaki holds early advantage in Argentina

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) topped the timesheets on Friday in Moto3™, the Japanese rider 0.186 clear of Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). Moreira, fresh from taking his first Grand Prix podium and the first for Brazil in the lightweight class, was less than half a tenth clear of veteran campaigner Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) in third.

The top three had a small advantage by the end of play, with Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) in fourth but three and a half tenths off his teammate. Suzuki also had a couple of tenths in hand over Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) as the Italian headed a closer gaggle completing the top ten: Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse), David Alonso (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Moto3™), Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Portuguese GP winner Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). So close that Dutch rookie Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) missed out on that top ten by just 0.002.

One rider currently set to miss out on Q2 is Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), something he’ll be keen to rectify on Saturday morning! Come back for more then, before qualifying for the lightweight class from 12:50 (GMT -3).

Moto3 Top 3 – Combined Practice – Argentina GP

1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna – 1:48.597

2. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – +0.186

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.243

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com