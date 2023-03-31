Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsSasaki holds early advantage in Argentina

Sasaki holds early advantage in Argentina

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Sasaki holds early advantage in Argentina

Sasaki Holds Early Advantage In ArgentinaAyumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) topped the timesheets on Friday in Moto3™, the Japanese rider 0.186 clear of Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). Moreira, fresh from taking his first Grand Prix podium and the first for Brazil in the lightweight class, was less than half a tenth clear of veteran campaigner Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) in third.

The top three had a small advantage by the end of play, with Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) in fourth but three and a half tenths off his teammate. Suzuki also had a couple of tenths in hand over Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) as the Italian headed a closer gaggle completing the top ten: Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse), David Alonso (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Moto3™), Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Portuguese GP winner Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). So close that Dutch rookie Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) missed out on that top ten by just 0.002.

One rider currently set to miss out on Q2 is Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), something he’ll be keen to rectify on Saturday morning! Come back for more then, before qualifying for the lightweight class from 12:50 (GMT -3).

Moto3 Top 3 – Combined Practice – Argentina GP
1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna – 1:48.597
2. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI)  – +0.186
3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.243

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Bautista and Lecuona closing on lap record pace in Barcelona

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Bautista And Lecuona Closing On Lap Record Pace In Barcelona

Bautista and Lecuona closing on lap record pace in Barcelona

Frank Duggan - 0