Kriega’s new OS-BASE Adventure is a gamechanger when it comes to rackless ADV luggage.

The adjustability of the new generation OS-BASE harness allows it to fit snugly and safely to all shapes, sizes and ages of adventure bike in a way very few rackless systems can or do.

The Kriega design team took time to answer a few questions to explain more about the new OS-BASE Adventure.



The OS-BASE Adventure is new for 2025, how does it differ from previous OS-BASES?

KRIEGA DESIGN The OS-BASE Adventure (plus BMW GS and Himalayan) is a new generation of the design and now has four fully adjustable, quick-release straps. These straps can be set to any length to fit almost every bike old or new. These combine with the new X-Straps that lift and pull the bags tight against the bike.

How many bikes did you test before you were confident it can be called ‘universal fit’?

We tested the new base on all current popular ADV bikes and some older models. The four-way adjustability and the extra lift from the X-straps means it will fit almost every bike out there.

If the OS-BASE Adventure fits all ADVs, why has Kriega released new BMW GS and Himalayan editions too?

That’s a good question. We were designing an OS-BASE for the BMW GS range, and because that family of bikes encompasses such a variety of motorcycles that includes the F900 GS and the R1300 aGS and many more besides, we came up with a very adjustable design that we soon realised would cover most bikes on the market and that led to the idea of the universal-fit Adventure base.

In the case of the BMW GS and Himalayan editions they are the same product as the OS-BASE Adventure. The difference is the packaging and the specific fitting instructions created for these models.

We chose to make BMW GS and Himalayan options because it helps owners of those bikes find the right product for them, and gives them confidence. It doesn’t make sense for Kriega to do it for every model of bike, because some don’t sell enough to justify the packaging and stocking requirements needed, and it’s really not needed. We know the Adventure fits. That’s why the universal fit OS-BASE Adventure is ideal.

Does that mean Kriega will stop making model-specific OS-BASES?

No, because some bikes will need a specific fitting kit to mount the single pack option. When we market the OS-BASE we explain it’s modular: a rider buys the OS-BASE, then adds the OS-ADVENTURE PACKS in the size that suits them. Owners can remove the OS-BASE and use one OS-PACK as a single tailpack (see above), if that’s all they need on a certain day. The OS-BASE comes with a fitting kit that allows a single OS-PACK to be mounted on the seat or rack.

It just happens that the four universal SUBFRAME LOOP solution works well for the BMW GS and Himalayan. Plus, even if the product is the same we may still specifically market the base to the most popular models to supply accurate and clear fitting instructions to that model and help people searching for luggage for their bike. It is easier to explain and demonstrate the luggage solutions tailored to specific bike models.

So, if the model requires different fitting hardware or if the bike is a popular model, we will consider creating model-specific fitting instructions, images and video content.

Is it necessary to have a rear rack to fit the OS-BASE?

Not 100% necessary, but there must be something solid to strap the alloy OS-RINGS to. As a minimum you need two rings mounted to the rear of the bike

What, if anything, would stop the OS-BASE Adventure from fitting a customer’s ADV?

Bikes like the F900 GS have proved difficult to fit any brand of rackless luggage, due to the lack of rear panels or rack to pull the packs onto. Additional side supports, like those made by Perun Moto and Outback Motortek need to be used for a stable fit.

The Ducati Desert-X, Tenere 700 and Tuareg 660 require additional side-support when using other brand’s luggage, but the X-straps on the Kriega OS rackless luggage allow any size of OS-PACK to be fitted without the need for extra support hardware.

Rackless luggage is very popular at the moment, and riders are contacting Kriega to ask if the OS-Base can be fitted to naked street bikes (what Americans call ’standard’ bikes) – bikes like the Yamaha MT-07. What’s Kriega’s advice?

It’s all to do with fitting the rear two OS-RINGS and the bike’s bodywork. It’s not impossible to fit the OS-BASE to a ‘road’ bike, but you have to protect the body panels a lot more that with most ADV bikes. The additional EVA FOAM PADS that come with the kit fit between the OS-Base and the bodywork help, but we also recommend using good quality clear protective film to protect body panels from being scuffed. Customers should contact us first to discuss the suitability of the product to their specific bike.

Anything else to add?

Fitting 3M-style protective film is always a good idea when using any rackless luggage. New for 2025 we have included additional EVA foam protective pads that fit between the base and the bike. Designed to be sacrificial to prevent both wear on the OS-BASE and the bike. They can be flipped 180 degrees to extend their life and are also available as a low-cost accessory for older versions of the OS-Base.

