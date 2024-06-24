KTM’S Top Pick Power Deals For Summer 2024

Elevated adrenaline now offered with extra incentives.

Reinforcing its commitment to delivering adrenaline increasing rides at exceptional value, KTM has created a shortlist of its top 10 POWER DEALS to ensure that those looking to experience Orange goodness this summer can identify the right weapon for their armoury.

Topping the charts with its zero deposit contribution, zero per cent APR finance and complimentary TECH PACK is the KTM 990 DUKE. Currently available for £149 per month*, with a suite of giggle-inducing electronic happiness courtesy of the TECH PACK (including TRACK PACK, Quickshifter+, Motor Slip Regulation (MSR) and Cruise Control worth a retail value north of £887) – and an additional two years service activated warranty up for grabs – inhabiting the cockpit of THE SNIPER is a no brainer. Complimentary TECH PACK available until 30.06.24.

However, a category A licence isn’t essential for Dukin’ around. Now rocking a price tag of under £4,000 – despite coming with Bluetooth connectivity and Launch Control as standard – and finance rates to equal that of its sniper sibling – learners lusting after the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE can experience small capacity thrills at a price lower than many mobile phone bills – an exceptional £49** per month. Equally low finance and a further retail saving (£1,000 in total) means that going NAKED is not the only A1 option, with the KTM RC 125 delivering SUPERSPORT sensations also for as little as £49*** per month.

Climbing in capacity and venturing further from the black stuff is the KTM 390 ADVENTURE. The magnificent multitool of KTM’s LC4c platform, this machine is proven when it comes to munching miles on and offroad, and now riders can embark on adventures big or small at a greater benefit to their wallet. A saving of £1,000 on the 2023 and £500 on the 2024 model brings retail prices down to £5,299 and £6,099 respectively that – when purchased with zero deposit through KTM FINANCE – makes for minimal monthly cost.

When it comes to adventure, the destination comes second to the journey – especially when challenging the most daring adventures with the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R. Its torque-laden powerplant, long-travel suspension and 21-inch front wheel make it an all-terrain destroying adventure machine. However, it can’t go it alone. Riders who dare dive into extreme adventure need to be equipped with the right equipment for the job, which is why KTM is offering a £1,000 Parts, Garments and Accessories contribution with 2023 and 2024 model year KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, allowing passionate pathfinders to conquer trails with confidence. Taking adventure to another level in a competition environment, the 2024 KTM EXC range makes light work of the most extreme landscapes known to humankind – just ask three time Erzbergrodeo champ Manuel Lettenbichler! Also benefitting from a £1,000 parts, garments and accessories contribution, the 2024 KTM EXC Range can be kitted out with a grand’s worth of the latest KTM POWERPARTS and POWERWEAR at no extra cost.

Locking up the back wheel and sideways sliding into impressive savings is the KTM 890 SMT. Dubbed the long-range supermoto tourer, this playful 105 Hp SPORTS TOURER packs a punch and is equally at home carving mountain pass switchbacks as it is smashing motorway miles. But get this. Both the 2023 and 2024 model are subject to unbelievable savings – £1,500 and £1,000 respectively. That means this potent parallel-twin can be picked up for as little as £10,999 on the road, leaving some spare change to purchase KTM POWERPARTS such as full luggage or treating it to a TECH PACK.

Sticking with SPORTS TOURING, take a look at the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT. Think of it as a ballistic missile that’s both practical and comfortable enough to take you round the world – fast. Not only can riders benefit from an unbelievable £3,000 saving on this 175 Hp powerhouse but it’s also available on low interest rate finance – with zero deposit contribution – meaning riders can blast their way round the world for seriously satisfying value. And there’s no need to worry about clocking up the miles thanks to the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT coming with an additional two years warranty, taking it up to four years in total – power, practicality and peace of mind, what’s not to like?

Last but by no means least comes our heavy hitting TRAVEL pairing: the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. Whether hitting the dirt or the continent, one thing is for certain – this LC8 powerplant delivers the ultimate in V-twin thrills, providing the power and torque to make the world a smaller place. Offering class-leading technology such as Adaptive Cruise Control on the S, KTM RACE ON keyless ignition and a plethora of rider aids between both models, the fact that these machines are now available with a £2,000 saving, low interest rate finance and an additional two year warranty, is enough to satisfy the appetite of any hungry tourer.

Here’s a list of PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) finance examples for all the aforementioned models.

Model Promotional price (if applicable) Deposit Monthly payment Amount of credit Interest charges Optional final payment Total amount payable Annual mileage Representative APR 990 Duke £12,999 £2,265.25 £149.00 £10,733.75 £1,290.25 £6,660.00 £14,289.25 4000 4.9% 125 Duke £3,999 £621.75 £49.00 £3,377.25 £400.19 £2,013.44 £4,399.19 2500 4.9% RC 125 £4,099 £607.00 £49.00 £3,492.00 £418.25 £2,146.25 £4,517.25 2500 4.9% 390 Adventure £6,099 £1,497.75 £69.00 £4,601.25 £539.00 £2,656.25 £6,638.00 4000 4.9% 890 Adventure R £13,999 £3,056.75 £209.00 £10,942.25 £2,489.25 £5,907.50 £16,488.25 4000 9.9% 890 SMT £11,999 £2,910.00 £119.00 £9,089.00 £1,112.50 £5,917.50 £13,111.50 4000 4.9% 1290 Super Duke GT £15,999 £4,474.75 £89.00 £11,524.25 £1,583.50 £9,903.75 £17,582.50 4000 4.9% 1290 Super Adventure S £15,499 £3,229.00 £129.00 £12,270.00 £1,590.25 £9,216.25 £17,089.25 4000 4.9% 1290 Super Adventure R £16,199 £3,307.50 £139.00 £12,891.50 £1,661.25 £9,548.75 £17,860.25 4000 4.9%

Finance subject to status. All examples listed are for 37 months term. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.

*PCP based on 4,000 miles annually, £2,265.25 deposit, 4.9% APR over 37 months

**PCP based on 2,500 miles annually, £621.75 deposit, 4.9% APR over 37 months

***PCP based on 2,500 miles annually, £607.00 deposit, 4.9% APR over 37 months

