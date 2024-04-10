Luke Hedger Shows Resilience and Progress at Donington Park BSB Test

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship’s official test at Donington Park saw Luke Hedger, on his CDH Racing Kawasaki ZX10RR, face challenges and ultimately make strides forward as he prepared for the upcoming season.

Despite a difficult start on Saturday, Hedger remained optimistic about the weekend’s outcome. “The test was really positive considering that Saturday was a right nightmare with little track time,” he said. “We had to change a lot on the two bikes and just general little gremlins keeping us from posting laps.”

Hedger and his team worked diligently to resolve the issues, and their efforts paid off. “We managed to sort the bike for the last session and get some work done ready for Sunday,” he added.

The combined classification for Saturday reflected the challenges Hedger faced, with his best time of 1:31.682 placing him 28th overall. However, his resilience and the team’s hard work set the stage for a much-improved performance on Sunday.

As the test resumed, Hedger hit the ground running. “Sunday was really good,” he enthused. “I was able to go and bang in laps and focus on setting the bike up to my liking.”

Hedger’s progress was evident in Sunday’s sessions with the overall combined classification, leaving him in 27th overall with a best time of 1:30.739, only 3 seconds off the pace.

Reflecting on his performance, Hedger expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “We’re not too far off the top 10, so happy days in the end,” he said.

The British rider also took a moment to acknowledge the efforts of his team throughout the challenging weekend. “I would just like to thank the team for working hard all weekend!” Hedger concluded.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season approaches, Luke Hedger’s determination and the support of his team will be crucial factors in his pursuit of success. With the progress made at the Donington Park test, Hedger has laid a foundation to build upon as the team set off for the next official test in Spain at Circuito de Navarra ahead of Round 1. Hedger continues to make his mark in the highly competitive Superbike class.