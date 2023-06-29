Mash scooter range now available in UK

Mash Motorcycles is expanding its UK offering with the addition of four 50cc moped scooters to its range.

The line-up consists of four models: City 2.0, Legend’R, Bibop 2.0 and the Legend’R Naked, each with a distinct look and with appeal to a broad range of customers.

The Mash City 2.0 meets all Euro5 standards, has a timeless design and an excellent price/quality ratio, priced at just £1,699 inclusive of VAT (on the road charges apply).

The Legend’R is a scooter with a distinctly retro design, but with present-day technology such as the Euro5 electronic injection engine. The ideal ally for everyday use, its striking design features twin headlights, 12-inch wheels and a digital display with fuel gauge, making it a welcome addition to the already burgeoning scooter scene. The Legend’R retails at £1,699 (plus on the road charges).

For those leaning towards an edgier design, the Legend’R Naked is the sporty alternative to the Legend’R. The Legend’R Naked’s easy-grip handlebars include an integrated phone holder, designed to make city commuting a breeze. It is priced at £1,799 plus OTR.

With its racing look and clean lines, the Bibop 2.0 features packs a big specification, with LED headlights, LED indicators and warning lights, USB connector on the handlebars and a generous storage compartment under the seat. The Bibop 2.0 is the sportiest models in the Mash scooter range and is priced at £1,899, plus on the road charges.

As with all new Mash motorcycles and mopeds, the scooters are covered by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty on original parts, labour, and unlimited mileage if the warranty conditions are met.