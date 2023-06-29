Search
Mash scooter range now available in UK

Mash Scooter Range Now Available In UkMash Motorcycles is expanding its UK offering with the addition of four 50cc moped scooters to its range.

The line-up consists of four models: City 2.0, Legend’R, Bibop 2.0 and the Legend’R Naked, each with a distinct look and with appeal to a broad range of customers.

The Mash City 2.0 meets all Euro5 standards, has a timeless design and an excellent price/quality ratio, priced at just £1,699 inclusive of VAT (on the road charges apply).
The Legend’R is a scooter with a distinctly retro design, but with present-day technology such as the Euro5 electronic injection engine. The ideal ally for everyday use, its striking design features twin headlights, 12-inch wheels and a digital display with fuel gauge, making it a welcome addition to the already burgeoning scooter scene. The Legend’R retails at £1,699 (plus on the road charges).

For those leaning towards an edgier design, the Legend’R Naked is the sporty alternative to the Legend’R. The Legend’R Naked’s easy-grip handlebars include an integrated phone holder, designed to make city commuting a breeze. It is priced at £1,799 plus OTR.

With its racing look and clean lines, the Bibop 2.0 features packs a big specification, with LED headlights, LED indicators and warning lights, USB connector on the handlebars and a generous storage compartment under the seat. The Bibop 2.0 is the sportiest models in the Mash scooter range and is priced at £1,899, plus on the road charges.

As with all new Mash motorcycles and mopeds, the scooters are covered by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty on original parts, labour, and unlimited mileage if the warranty conditions are met.

