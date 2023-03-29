Milwaukee BMW And Hutchy Forced To Withdraw From 2023 TT

TAS Racing and Ian Hutchinson have been forced to make the tough decision to sit out this year’s Isle of Man TT Races with Milwaukee BMW. In light of Ian’s well documented health scare earlier this month, his racing licence has been revoked for 12 months, which is standard protocol with racing’s governing body.

Ian’s day-to-day health is of paramount importance to all involved and while he is making a remarkable recovery, already given the all clear to drive his car – rules are rules and we must respect them. Ian is obviously bitterly disappointed after putting in the hard yards over the winter months, spinning many laps on a TAS Racing prepared Milwaukee BMW M 1000 RR Superstock specification machine in Spain.

Despite this major set-back, the team will be represented at the TT by our title partner Milwaukee, as they are also a leading event sponsor at the June showpiece. Ian will be on the Island representing both the team and Milwaukee during TT race week, so fans will get the chance to meet him on the Milwaukee stand in the main paddock area.

Milwaukee BMW will be at the International North West 200 in May however with Alastair Seeley, and Hutchy will be on the North Coast for a scheduled visit during race week as part of the team set-up and will no doubt be very well received.

Philip Neill

“First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery. Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first IOM TT in 23 years – aside from the Covid years of course. Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners. We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”