KTM and Cardo systems expand cooperation to include KTM PACKTALK EDGE in KTM’s Motohall experience.

Fans of KTM will now be able to add clear communication on KTM’s RIDE ORANGE EXPERIENCE, an extraordinary demo ride from the KTM Motohall. Participants will be offered the chance to hire a KTM PACKTALK EDGE for their KTM ride, adding another dimension to an already fantastic day.

A result of the strategic partnership between Cardo Systems and KTM, the KTM PACKTALK EDGE is compact, light and perfectly syncs with the advanced tech, power and thrills that riders feel through their handlebars.

The top-of-the-range mobile communication and connectivity device means riders can chat over intercom with up to 15 other riders in the group, follow GPS instructions, make and receive calls and listen to music through high quality JBL speakers.

Waterproof, dust and mud proof, the KTM PACKTALK Edge comes with a unique magnetic ‘Air Mount’ which offers a universal fit of the slimline and antenna-free unit to all helmets, making it as easy to handle as any KTM model.

On top of this, an 8km range (1.6km rider to rider), noise-cancelling microphone, 13-hour battery life, fast charging as standard can be paired with KTMconnect to enhance the ride.

The RIDE ORANGE EXPERIENCE is an extraordinary experience from the KTM Motohall. It starts with a visit to the KTM Motohall exhibition, before participants start their ride out with their selected KTM machines from the KTM Motohall motorcycle rental store. Riders are also given recommendations of the best routes from and back to the KTM Motohall. Prices start from €99 per person and can be booked from Get Your Tickets – KTM Motohall (ktm-motohall.com). The RIDE ORANGE EXPERIENCE will start again in spring 2023 and will also offer the chance to hire a KTM PACKTALK EDGE.

To purchase, the KTM PACKTALK EDGE has a MSRP of €409,95 and is available at Cardo retailers or alternatively, it can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

Image credits: Please check image captions for correct image credit – Cardo/KTM/Emanuel Tschann/Sebas Romero/Felix Steinreiber Productions

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems is a leading developer and supplier of wireless communication and entertainment systems for Powersports and Outdoor enthusiasts. Originally focused on motorcycle Bluetooth devices – a market it invented in 2004 – Cardo has been pioneering the vast majority of innovations for groups in motion. These innovations include; The world’s first Mesh-based intercom, the first premium sound, and the first natural Voice operation, to name but a few. Cardo’s mission is to empower riders, adventure seekers, and professionals with cutting-edge communication, safety, and sound. The company’s products are available in over 100 countries through an expanding network of dealers and directly online.

