Early Bird tickets for Motorcycle Live on sale now

Early Bird tickets for Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, on sale now!

Tickets for Motorcycle Live, the UK’s largest motorcycle and scooter show, are on sale now at an exclusive Early Bird rate.

The annual show, held at the National Exhibition Centre Birmingham, will be throwing open its doors between 18-26 November for the nine-day extravaganza for motorcycle enthusiasts – with four halls packed with the latest products, riding features for all ages, and bustling retail areas.

Early Bird tickets are on sale until midnight on 1 May 2023, with adults priced at £22* and children 6-18 just £1 when accompanied by a paying adult – under 5’s are free.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, comments:“We know from our research that many of our visitors attend the show year after year, so we wanted to offer them the chance to get their tickets booked, and the date in the diary as early as possible – and give them an exclusive rate as a little thanks!”

To book now, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

*All tickets are subject to a £2 booking fee.

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live