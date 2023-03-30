Next Gen Freedom: the new Ducati Scrambler on tour in UK Ducati dealerships.

The Next Gen Freedom Ducati Scrambler arrives on tour at Ducati Stores. From 29 March until 5 May it will be possible to see the new Ducati Scrambler range, presented as the seventh episode of Ducati World Première 2023, live. Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift will be the protagonists of a 16-stop tour that will touch a selection of UK dealers after their debut at Motorcycle Live last November. The bikes will be on display and demo rides can be booked on site.

The new Ducati Scrambler is the perfect choice for those who want a motorcycle with a unique and recognisable style, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorbike designed for those who seek freedom and wish to share their style and way of being with others.

The second generation confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Ducati Scrambler enthusiasts. Air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low centre of gravity and riding fun are enhanced by advanced electronics and a more modern styling.

The result of this recipe are three Ducati Scrambler models: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Three motorbikes with different styling, united by a relaxed riding position and low weight, to offer enthusiasts of all experience and abilities great riding pleasure, both in the city and on out-of-town trips.

The customisation concept, which has always been a distinguishing feature of the Ducati Scrambler, goes even further with this second generation thanks to the new Icon tank. The coloured portion is a cover that can be replaced, as can the mudguards, wheel tags and small front headlight covers. Thus the look of the Ducati Scrambler can be adapted to all tastes with great ease. In fact, the three standard colours (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are joined by a further six, available as accessory kits, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries.

The Tour calendar:

29th March – Ducati Cardiff

30th March – Ducati Worcester

4th April – Ducati Glasgow

5th April – Ducati Dundee

12th April – Ducati Croydon

14th April – Ducati Norwich

17th April – Completely Motorbikes

18th April – Ducati Preston

19th April – Ducati Manchester

20th April – Ducati Nottingham

24th April – Ducati Coventry

25th April – Chris Walker Motorcycles

2nd May – Ducati Bristol

3rd May – Moto Rapido

4th May – Ducati Sheffield

5th May – On yer Bike

