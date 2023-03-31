Let’s Trade Keys To A New KTM 1290 SUPER Adventure or 1290 SUPER DUKE R.

Massive £2,000 trade-in bonus makes it even easier to be ready to race in 2023.

Riders looking to spring into the riding season on the most capable new machinery on the planet are now given the best incentive available. The latest KTM POWERDEAL sees KTM offering a huge £2,000 trade-in bonus when buying a new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S/R or a new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R/EVO with the Let’s Trade Keys promotion.

Yes, you’ve read that right, turn up, trade-in, ride out on class-leading machinery. KTM Dealers are ready to offer you your £2,000 trade-in bonus when you part with your current machine – a Let’s Trade Keys bonus that could be put towards KTM POWERPARTS upgrades to treat your new machine, or yourself with some new KTM POWERWEAR.

Four awesome machines are available, so what are you waiting for? Let’s Trade Keys!

From the travel stable, there is the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and R to choose from. The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is simply the benchmark of big travel bikes. With 160 hp and 138 Nm, the v-twin motor is always a stellar performer – ably assisted by the most sophisticated electronics package on the planet – included Adaptive Cruise Control. Learn more about this incredible performer here.

Price before Let’s Trade Keys bonus – £16,599

If exploring all four corners of a country, continent or the entire planet are on the agenda, then you’re going to want the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. Equipped with everything you need to tackle anything once the Tarmac ends, this machine is the ultimate performer when the going gets tough. Anything else is a compromise. Start your odyssey with this ultimate adventurer here.

Price before Let’s Trade Keys bonus – £17,299

It’s time to talk about The Beast. The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R sits at the top of the naked food chain, bossing group tests and making owners smile like no other bike on the planet. With a 180 hp output allied to an unbelievably capable chassis, it floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee. Packed with rider aids and technology to enhance every ride, no other bike releases adrenaline like the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R. Find out more here.

Price before Let’s Trade Keys bonus – £16,999

We lied. There is a bike that squeezes a soupçon more adrenaline than the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R – and that’s the mind-blowing KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO version. The addition of the uber intelligent Semi-Active Suspension system means that the EVO adapts to its environment in an instant. Calm and subtle one minute, then at the sniff of an apex it turns into a corner assassin thanks to sensors and software that react to the road. More on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO is available here.

Price before Let’s Trade Keys bonus – £18,499

What do you mean, you want more? Well, for those machines bought above with KTM Finance, an extra TWO years of warranty is being added on top of the standard two years. This KTM Finance offer is also available across the whole 1290 range – SUPER DUKE and SUPER ADVENTURE – and the offer also incorporates the 1290 SUPER DUKE GT (GT not available on the Let’s Trade Keys offer).

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S PCP FINANCE EXAMPLE

Cash price £16,599.00 Trade-in bonus £2,000.00 Price (after trade in bonus) £14,599.00 Deposit £3,712.25 36 monthly payments £139.00 Amount of credit £10,886.75 Interest charges £2,874.75 Optional final payment (GFV) £8,757.50 Total amount payable £17,473.75 Annual mileage 4,000 Excess mileage charge 14.9p per mile Representative APR 9.9% APR Fixed rate of interest 5.09% Duration of agreement 37 months

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R PCP FINANCE EXAMPLE

Cash price £16,999.00 Trade-in bonus £2,000.00 Price (after trade in bonus) £14,999.00 Deposit £4,082.50 36 monthly payments £139.00 Amount of credit £10,916.50 Interest charges £2,885.00 Optional final payment (GFV) £8,797.50 Total amount payable £17,884.00 Annual mileage 4,000 Excess mileage charge 14.9p per mile Representative APR 9.9% APR Fixed rate of interest 5.09% Duration of agreement 37 months

The Let’s Trade Keys offer is available while stocks last from participating KTM Dealers – and like every KTM, they’re going to go fast…

*LET’S TRADE KEYS bonus worth £2,000 from SRP list price (incl. VAT and registration fees) when you trade-in your used motorcycle. Only available under the condition of a trade-in (vehicle must be registered to the buyer for at least six months) and only with the purchase of a new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R, KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R or KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO. Campaign period 28th March until stock lasts and only at participating KTM dealerships. No cash payment possible. One-time offer per year per customer. All information with the proviso that mistakes, printing, setting and typing errors may occur.

Finance subject to status. Finance example is applicable at time of print and is subject to change. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.

