SW-Motech Protection for Ducati DesertX

Comprehensive on- and off-road protection options for Ducati’s new DesertX adventure bike.

Added ‘travel insurance’ for trips at home and abroad, SW-Motech protection guards Ducati’s DesertX against damage from drops, impacts and slides.

Even a static drop in a car park or a light impact on a trail can damage vital components, delaying or even stopping a ride altogether – as well as leaving the rider with costly repairs.

SW-Motech’s protection options cover key areas of the DesertX, for peace of mind on the road or trail. Options include:

Upper Crash Bar

Guards the vulnerable fairing panels, lower section of the fuel tank and upper engine. Made from tough, powder-coated steel tubing, with multiple mounting points to spread impact forces. RRP £198.72 inc VAT

Engine Guard

Large, wrap-around guard which protects the sump, front cylinder casings and exhaust header. Manufactured using 4mm-thick aluminium sheet, it attaches to existing mounts and has a recess for the oil drain plug. RRP £293.76 inc VAT

Front Axle Sliders

Discreet, polyamide sliders with a reinforced core. High mechanical damping capacity, with a TPE coating to give good sliding properties. RRP £67.96 inc VAT

Kobra Handguards

Sturdy aluminium handguards protect levers and controls, with replaceable polypropylene impact-resistant shells providing additional coverage for hands. RRP £147.95 inc VAT

Water Pump Protector

Effective protection for the water pump. CNC-milled high strength anodised aluminium alloy, Fits to existing mounting points. RRP £94.96 inc VAT

Centre Stand

Provides stable parking and makes routine maintenance, like lubing and adjusting the chain, much easier. Made from tough, powder-coated tubular steel with an outrigger for easy operation. RRP £211.68 inc VAT

Sidestand Foot Extender

CNC-milled anodised aluminium alloy and corrosion-resistant stainless steel extender, for sturdy standing on rough and soft ground. RRP £54.95 inc VAT

All components are bike-specific and are designed to fit the 2022-on Ducati DesertX using existing attachment points without modification.

For more SW-Motech news check out our dedicated page SW-Motech News

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.