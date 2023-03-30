A GIVI For Every Personality

GIVI’s latest full face helmets, the 50.8 and 50.9, feature a wide range of graphics and colours.

Safety, comfort and style are within reach for every motorcyclist thanks to GIVI and its new models. With ECE 22-06 approval, the 50.8 and 50.9 offer users all the protection they need on their journeys, whatever their style. Since its launch last year, the Italian brand’s graphics team hasn’t stopped working, and can therefore offer numerous options for those who prefer the classic style as well as those who are open to riding with striking and different designs.

GIVI, the transalpine firm specializing in motorbike and motorcyclist equipment, has been designing and producing top level, innovative, comfortable and highly safe helmets for more than 20 years. An example of its constant evolution in these two decades of work are its latest full-face models, the 50.8 and 50.9, two sport touring helmets, which feature a technopolymer shell in three sizes, micrometric closure and ECE 22-06 homologation, the most recent and demanding to date. One of their main features, and a strong point for users, is the good ventilation offered by both models, with three air intakes (two on the upper part and one on the chin) and two rear extractors. And with the incorporation of retractable sunglasses to avoid glare from the sun, safety and comfort are more than guaranteed.

What’s more, GIVI has unveiled different graphics and plain colours, so there’s an option for every personality, which accommodates all users in the market.

CLASSIC AND ELEGANT

The graphics which often work best are the simplest, like those which use a solid colour throughout the helmet – a versatile and restrained option that is still the main choice of many motorcyclists. For them, GIVI has the 50.9 Solid Color in black, available in sizes XS to XXL for £186.90, and the 50.8 Solid Color in white, available in the same sizes for £158.90.

A SPORTY TOUCH

Here is another classic, but in this case much more eye-catching. With geometric lines and powerful colours, the racing style graphics are still a favourite for a large part of the market. And the Italian brand has developed different designs and colour combinations for these two helmets precisely for that reason. For a start, the 50.8 is available in the versions RACER (black, grey and fluorescent yellow), in sizes XS to XXL; BRAVE (black, grey and red), in the same sizes; BRAVE LADY (black, grey and pink), from XS to L; and the newest model, the MACH1, which presents a combination of white, black, red and different shades of blue (available from size XS to XXL. All of them can be acquired for £167.90.

Then the GIVI 50.9 helmet is available in the ATOMIC and ATOMIC LADYversions. The former also combines the colours white, black, red and blue and is available in sizes XS to XXL, for £193.90. The women’s version plays with grey, silver, black and pink and is available in sizes XS to L.

DARING DESIGNS

The latest 50.9 graphic, one of the main new features for 2023, is especially designed for riders who enjoy catching the attention of those they pass on the street. It’s also a perfect fit for those who venture out of the traditional and more usual designs, preferring a new and groundbreaking colour combination. This new design comes under the name ENIGMA, which features daring prints, geometric lines and with the colours black, grey, fuchsia pink and light blue, results in an original, different and fun model. It’s available for £193.90, in sizes XS to XXL.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

