Honda Racing UK launch 2023 teamwear and merchandise

Honda Racing UK is delighted to launch its 2023 teamwear and merchandise ahead of the season of racing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and on the roads at this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT races.

The latest Honda Racing UK merchandise collection is now available to purchase online or in person at all BSB rounds and at the Isle of Man TT via the mobile retail unit, with an extensive clothing range including everything from jackets to caps.

The new range is inspired by the latest racing livery and takes cues from the production CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Grand Prix Red colour scheme, with the recognisable red and blue colours of Honda Racing Corporation.

The collection includes items for warmer temperatures, with a polo shirt and shorts, or for milder conditions, there is a full-length zip jacket, gilet, hoodie and soft shell coat, all available in adult sizes XS-3XL. There are also polo shirts and hoodies available in children’s sizes 5-6y; 7-8y and 9-11y.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager

“I am thrilled to launch our 2023 teamwear and merchandise ahead of the first round of BSB action at Silverstone on the 7th-9th of April. The Honda Racing UK teamwear has always been popular amongst our loyal fans and supporters. I am extremely pleased with our latest clothing range and to be continuing with a style that clearly borrows from traditional Honda Racing Corporation liveries. It’s an extensive range, with something for everyone, and launching ahead of the season start gives our fanbase the opportunity to get their teamwear ordered and turn up to round 1 geared up and ready to watch some racing.”

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html