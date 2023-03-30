LS2 Explorer Helmet has the Edge

Hot new colour for LS2’s full-carbon, ECE 22.06-certified, Explorer C dual sport helmet.

LS2’s full-carbon, ECE 22.06-certified, dual sport helmet gets a fresh colour option for 2023: the all-new ‘Edge’ scheme blends the Explorer C’s premium carbon fibre finish with eye-catching Black/Orange/White highlights.

Two helmets in one, the Explorer’s fully adjustable peak can be removed, transforming it from an adventure-style into a streamline sport helmet for high speed road or track use.

Its shell is made from 100% high grade 6k twill weave carbon fibre, and comes in three outer sizes to keep size and weight to a minimum – just 1450g. The long-oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head for maximum comfort.

Up front, the extra wide aperture gives plenty of peripheral vision, and the visor is Pinlock-ready, with an anti-fog shield included as standard. A drop-down sun visor also features, operated with a hidden slider.

Dynamic flow-through ventilation keeps the rider cool and comfortable, while the breathable hypoallergenic liner adds to the luxury feel and it is removable and washable. For complete peace of mind, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to safely pull-out the cheek pads before the helmet is removed.

The MX701 Explorer C comes in sizes XS-2XL, retailing at £320 for the Edge and other graphic options. Prices start at £300 for the solid carbon finish. All models come with a handy helmet bag, a Pinlock Max Vision insert, reflective stickers and a special tool for quick and easy removal and refitting of the peak and visor.

