Moreira and Brazil claim dream debut Moto2 pole

Thanks to a 1:49.940 in Q2, Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) is a history maker after becoming the first Brazilian to claim a pole position in Moto2, continuing an impressive run of form in his sophomore season in the class.

Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) will line up in the middle of the front row in P2, the Belgian was 0.222s adrift of Moreira in qualifying, as Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) bagged P3.

Elsewhere, there was early drama for Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP). A fast crash before he’d set a lap time signalled the end of his session, which means the Spaniard will start the Aragon GP from P18 on the grid – work to do.

His chief title rival, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) fronts the second row in fourth, as both CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team rookies line up alongside the #44 – Daniel Holgado and Silverstone podium finisher David Alonso.

British GP winner Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) will launch from P13, with double 2025 race winner Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) P14 on the grid – so there’s some key contenders starting from further down the grid on Sunday afternoon. Advertisement





For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com