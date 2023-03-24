Moto2: Acosta deposes Dixon on Day 1

The tale of Day 1 at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal was a duel: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) vs Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team).

The Spaniard ended the day top by less than a tenth in the end, with Dixon second before a couple of tenths back to Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) in third.

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Sam Lowes and Tony Arbolino complete the top five, both also quick in testing, but it’s advantage Acosta and Dixon so far on the Algarve.

The top 14 go straight to Q2, see who makes the cut in P3 at 9:25 (GMT) on Saturday. The provisional line-up after P1 and P2 can be found below in the combined times.

Moto2™ FRIDAY COMBINED TIMESHEETS

ICYMI: 2022 Championship runner up Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is missing the first round through injury following a crash in training. He’s not being replaced. Rookie – and reigning Moto3™ Champion – Izan Guevara (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) is also sidelined following recent surgery, replaced by Jordi Torres. Alex Escrig (Forward Team) was declared unfit following a final medical check on Friday morning after his crash in the Jerez test. He is replaced by David Sanchis.

Moto2 Top 3 – Qualifying Day 1 – Portimao

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’42.391

2. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 1’42.489

3. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – 1’42.730

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com