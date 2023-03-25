Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsPol On The Recovery Path After Portuguese Tumble

Pol On The Recovery Path After Portuguese Tumble

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Events this week

Pol On The Recovery Path After Portuguese Tumble

Pol On The Recovery Path After Portuguese TumbleGASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 are down to a single rider representation for MotoGP’s kick-off Grand Prix in Portugal but thankfully Pol Espargaro is in full recovery mode after his crash during Practice2 at the Algarve International Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard hit the ground at Turn 10 after being caught out by a cool rear tire and suffered impact to his abdomen and back. After treatment at the track Pol was taken to the hospital in Faro for more checks and will be kept in observation for the weekend. He hopes to be on the way home early next week.

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 will tackle the rest of the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal with Augusto Fernandez in play.

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Piqueras takes Portimão Rookie Pole from Moodley

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Piqueras Takes Portimão Rookie Pole From Moodley

Piqueras takes Portimão Rookie Pole from Moodley

Frank Duggan - 0