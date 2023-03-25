Pol On The Recovery Path After Portuguese Tumble

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 are down to a single rider representation for MotoGP’s kick-off Grand Prix in Portugal but thankfully Pol Espargaro is in full recovery mode after his crash during Practice2 at the Algarve International Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard hit the ground at Turn 10 after being caught out by a cool rear tire and suffered impact to his abdomen and back. After treatment at the track Pol was taken to the hospital in Faro for more checks and will be kept in observation for the weekend. He hopes to be on the way home early next week.

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 will tackle the rest of the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal with Augusto Fernandez in play.

