Sasaki smashes lap record for pole

The pre-season favourite pulls clear of rookie Rueda, with Kelso third for his first front row.

Looking back at 2022, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is very much an expected contender for the crown this year. And it’s off to a good start, with the Japanese rider smashing the old lap record for the first pole position of 2023.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s new rookie on the block, Jose Antonio Rueda, starts second as his hype carry over into the weekend. On his third GP start, qualifying nearly 20 places higher than his previous best speaks well of his season ahead… and that’s as he arrives as the first rider to win both the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies and JuniorGP™ crowns in the same year.

Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) takes third and, like for Rueda, it’s his first front row in Grand Prix racing, with a previous best of fifth. Friday’s fastest, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), just missed out on the front row.

One of the expected contenders facing the biggest fight back is Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) as he starts in P16.

Who will take first honours? Tune in for the first Moto3™ showdown of the season on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT +1) to find out!

Moto3 Top 3 – Qualifying Day 2 – Portimao

1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP – 1’46.798

2. José Antonio RUEDA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’47.172

3. Joel KELSO – AUS – CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP – 1’47.248

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com