Salač snatches first Moto2 pole from Canet and Acosta

Salač snatches first Moto2 pole from Canet and Acosta

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Salač snatches first Moto2 pole from Canet and Acosta

The Czech rider is the first from his nation to take pole in the class, denying two pre-season favourites the chance.

Filip Salač is the first Czech rider ever to take pole in Moto2™, with the QJMotor Gresini Moto2™ rider putting in a stunner to just get the better of Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal. Top in testing and hot favourite heading in, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completes the front row.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) heads up Row 2 but has a Double Long Lap pending from Valencia 2022, which could hamper his race. The likes of Tony Arbolino and Elf Marc VDS Racing teammate Sam Lowes will want to move forward from P8 and P9, as will Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) from P12 and the likes of Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up), right behind the Brit.

See the full timesheets below and gear up for the first intermediate class race of the season on Sunday from 12:15 (GMT+1)!

Moto2 Top 3 – Qualifying Day 2 – Portimao
1. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – 1’42.323
2. Aron CANET – SPA – Pons Wegow Los40 – 1’42.381
3. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 11’42.381

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

