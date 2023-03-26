Tissot & MotoGP expand partnership in Portimao

The Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal stages some very special events as the longstanding partnership is expanded once more.

Tissot and MotoGP™ are celebrating a new chapter of collaboration in 2023, and what better stage than the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal on which to make an announcement? On Saturday evening, a very special event at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve confirmed the renewal of Tissot as the Official Timekeeper of MotoGP™, launched a new limited-edition T-Race MotoGP™ watch and revealed the arrival of new Tissot ambassador Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) – as well as launching the all-new Tissot T-Race collection.

From 2001 to beyond

Tissot became Official Timekeeper for MotoGP™ in 2001, making the Swiss watchmaker one of the sport’s longest standing partners. That partnership is now set to continue as we begin a new era, with more MotoGP™ than ever and the Tissot Sprint debuting across the calendar.

From the first Grand Prix of the year to the last, the Sprint will inject even more excitement into every Saturday – and Tissot will be along for the ride from the grid to the podium. In the role of timekeeper, every second counts.

Sylvain Dolla, Tissot CEO: “We are proud to strengthen our commitment through this extended partnership with MotoGP, one of the most exciting sports on the planet, and new Tissot Sprint race format. Since 2001, our two brands have worked hand in hand to bring new and better experiences to fans around the world. The bikes fly by, and the gaps can be so small; a thousandth of a second can change everything. Tissot continues to ensure all timing is done accurately and in turn, MotoGP provides inspiration for the watches. Like the riders, Tissot is driven by its passion and devotion to the sport, and we look forward to this exciting new season.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports CEO: “Tissot are one of our longest standing partners and we’re proud they will remain so as we extend our agreement into this new era for MotoGP. With more racing than ever, the role of official timekeeper is even more important than ever! It’s a pleasure to work with Tissot, and see the MotoGP watch and their new collection. It will be a great season for the sport and we’re delighted to have Tissot along for the ride!”

Bastianini announced as Tissot Ambassador

As he heads into his biggest season yet, multiple MotoGP™ race winner Enea Bastianini has also been announced as a Tissot ambassador. Just like Tissot, Bastianini realises to get to the very top, he requires dedication and commitment. There is no progress without staying on course, and the path to success is one that rewards only those who face adversity with resilience. He is the perfect ambassador for the sport and timekeeper alike.

Bastianini took to the stage at the event as his new role as ambassador began.

New MotoGP™ Limited Edition watch

To honour the partnership between Tissot and MotoGP™, the T-Race MotoGP™ watch celebrates the excitement of racing once again. Completely redesigned for 2023 and directly inspired by the sport, the new T-Race MotoGP™ Limited Edition has technical features taken from motorcycle DNA. Tissot is where passion meets innovation and is famous for its meticulous detailing – a quality shared by MotoGP™.

All the dedicated watches come packaged in mini helmets – a new design – and there are large, red numbers on the dial: big, visible digits designed to reflect motorcycle racing numbers.

The design of the dial includes flashy red details to give the notion of speed; there is a MotoGP™ logo engraved on the caseback and speedometer-inspired chronographs. There is a brake disc and calibre on the bezel, the pushes are inspired by handlebars, and engine cooling fins are depicted on the side of case. The T-Race MotoGP™ Limited Edition is water resistant, with a Quartz chronograph movement, and distinct hour and minute hands coated with Super-LumiNova®. The edition is limited to 8,000 pieces.

