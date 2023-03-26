Acosta fuels the hype with stunning season opener

Under serious pressure from Canet, the number 37 keeps his cool for the first taste of victory in 2023, with Arbolino completing the podium.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) started the 2023 season as he likely means to go on, holding off some serious pressure from Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) to come out on top and take the first spoils of the season. Canet was right with the number 37 until the last few laps, however, and takes 20 valuable points, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) overcoming a tougher qualifying and start to complete the podium.

Canet made a lighting start taking the holeshot into Turn 1, with Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Acosta following the Spaniard closely in the opening stages of the race. One lap later and Acosta was on the move, slotting his way up the inside of Salač to take second. Soon after, he made an incredible dive for the race lead, and it didn’t take long until he began stretching out the gap in an attempt to break away. Canet stayed with him though, applying the pressure lap after lap. Only in the last few was Acosta able to pull clear, the number 37 proving the pre-season hype with an inch-perfect performance to take his first win of the year.

Behind Canet, the battle for the final spot on the rostrum was just as intense as Salač began to drop down the order, under attack from Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46) before Arbolino arrived and conquered. The Italian also cut into the gap to the leaders but couldn’t get much closer than seven tenths, crossing the line third but that a solid start to the season after a tougher weekend beforehand.

By the flag, Salač fought his way back through to catch and overtake the late-fading Gonzalez, taking fourth and pushing the Spaniard back to fifth. Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) fought hard through the pack to take sixth, ahead of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Jeremy Alcoba (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2).

Next stop: Termas! Get ready for more next weekend as we start the season with back-to-back action!

Moto2 Top 3 – Race Result – Portimao

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – 36’04.193

2. Aron CANET – SPA – (Pons Wegwow Los4) – +1.358

3. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – +4.460

Moto3 Top 2 – Championship Points after Portimao

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – 25pts

2. Aron CANET – SPA – (Pons Wegwow Los4) – 20pts

3. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – 16pts

